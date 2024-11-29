Plans for repairs to Sunderland’s storm-damaged Roker Pier have officially been submitted to council planning bosses, with work due to start in spring, 2025.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for a repair programme to help fix damage caused by Storm Babet.

Roker Pier faced a battering during the period of severe weather in October, 2023, with total repairs estimated to cost around £200,000.

This includes around £150,000 for replacing granite coping stones and £50,000 for deck area repairs.

The pier and lighthouse have been closed to the public for months, with security fencing in place and signage describing the site as a “dangerous structure” and warning people to keep out.

A planning application for Roker Pier has now appeared on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website, allowing members of the public to view detailed designs and leave comments.

A design and access statement submitted with the application describes the project as “Roker Pier maintenance works”.

Proposed works aim to “repair damage to the deck and fencing along the pier preserving the structural integrity of the landmark”.

Other objectives of the scheme include “enhancing the aesthetic and historical value of the pier while integrating modern materials and techniques that respect the heritage of the site” and to “increase the durability of the structure”.

This includes “implementing weather-resistant finishes and materials suited to the harsh marine environment”, such as stainless steel, marine-grade concrete and cast iron fencing galvanised and painted.

Specialist works will include repairs to the pier’s decking, railings and support structures where “erosion and weathering have taken a toll”, the replacement of “corroded and missing steel components” and some concrete repairs.

Those behind the repair scheme said it would “retain and enhance the key historical features of the pier, including decorative elements of the railings” and that the works would “balance modern functionality with respect for the pier’s historic character.”

As Roker Pier is a Grade II-listed structure, listed building consent is needed before works can start.

Planning documents confirm “works will be carried out from mid-April 2025 to allow no disturbance to bird nesting along the pier, especially ruddy turnstone”.

Public access to the pier will remain closed throughout the works and applicants state “adequate signage is already erected preventing access”.

The design and access statement adds: “Roker Pier is a Grade II-listed structure and a prominent feature of Sunderland’s seafront.

“Originally built from 1885 to 1903, the pier is an important historical and architectural asset.

“The pier is used by both pedestrians and tourists for recreational walks, fishing, and sightseeing.

“Given its coastal location, the structure has been subject to wear and tear from harsh weather conditions and the corrosive effects of sea water, especially Storm Babet on October 20, 2023.

“The proposed works will repair all damage caused by Storm Babet, ensuring that the pier remains safe, accessible, and a valuable part of Sunderland’s maritime heritage.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 20, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02396/LB3