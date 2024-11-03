Repairs to the Grade II-listed Roker Pier following damage caused by Storm Babet over a year ago are yet to be scheduled, while "a planning application is being finalised".

Roker Pier was significantly damaged by Storm Babet in October 2023. | Sunderland Echo

The storm, which struck the UK and much of Europe in October 2023, led to the ongoing closure of the pier, which is one of Sunderland's most recognisable landmarks and has the famous 1903 lighthouse at its head.

The Old North Pier and New South Pier were also damaged by Storm Babet and the total repair bill is estimated at £1.8million.

At a meeting in City Hall on March 14, Sunderland City Council's cabinet discussed a proposed repair programme.

A cabinet report said that, the Old North Pier, currently fenced off to the public, needed total repairs worth £300,000, with £200,000 to repair its rock armour and £100,000 for concrete repairs to its deck area.

The New South Pier was given an estimated bill of £1million: £700,000 for its lower deck and £300,000 for its upper deck.

Roker Pier's estimated total bill was given as £200,000, which comprises £150,000 for replacing granite coping stones; £50,000 deck area repairs. This is less than was previously thought.

The highly destructive storm ripped up paving slabs and the stone edge of the circular area around the lighthouse, which is usually open to the public in the better weather. Much of the handrail was also destroyed.

The total estimate for repairs to all three piers has not changed since the Echo first reported it in March 2024.

The piers are crucial to the successful running of Sunderland's port.

Damage around the lighthouse after Storm Babet in October 2023. | 3rd party

A statement from Sunderland City Council this week said: "A planning application is being finalised for works on the Grade II listed Roker Pier. Subject to the planning process, the timetable of works will also be finalised.

"As outlined earlier this year, the budget allocation for these and ongoing works at the New South Pier, Roker Pier and Old North Pier is £1.8m.

"The Old North Pier remains closed to the public because of its dangerous condition."