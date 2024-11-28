Plans for a new roadside services development on Wearside have been given the green light by city development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved plans for a new petrol filling station, electric vehicle charging hub and drive thru coffee shop in the Rainton Meadows area.

The semicircle-shaped vacant site sits off the roundabout near Rainton Arena and Rainton Bridge Business Park, near the slip road accessing the A690 and within the city’s Hetton ward.

The site is also bound by trees, hedges and other plants which screen it from public vantage points, planning documents state.

This included the erection of a petrol filling station, a drive thru coffee shop referenced in plans as a Starbucks drive thru, and four ‘ultra-rapid’ electric vehicle charging points.

In addition, jet wash bays and ‘three-in-one valet bays’ were proposed as part of the development.

The site for the new roadside services development and Starbucks drive-thru at Rainton Meadows | Google/LDRS

A planning statement from applicants said on-site parking provision would total around 29 bays split between the petrol filling station and drive-thru unit, along with two “mobility impaired standard bays” located along the front of each unit.

A new vehicular entrance and exit is also planned at the site from the B1284 to the south, with developers targeting the roadside services at “passing traffic off the A690” and “commuters to and from businesses in the Rainton Bridge North and Rainton Bridge South primary employment areas”.

It was argued that the development could also serve as an “ideal stop-off point to recharge and refuel for drivers heading to and from the A1(M).”

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, there were four objections and three comments in support.

A summary of public objections, listed in a council decision report, were linked to the “suitability” of the site, impacts on wildlife and trees, concerns developers could seek permission for a hot food takeaway use in future, impacts on the viability of Houghton town centre, highway safety and access issues and increased traffic.

Meanwhile, expressions of support argued there was a need for electric vehicle chargers and a drive thru coffee shop in the area, and that the development would bring economic benefits and “push more money into the local economy.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on November 25, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the site was acceptable for a roadside services and noted there were no “sequentially preferable and available and suitable [sites] to accommodate the proposed development”.

The council decision report added: “Retail impacts in terms of trade diversion from existing operators have been assessed as being at a low to moderate level, with convenience goods trade diversion from the new Houghton Colliery Retail Park development considered to be relatively low.

“Further, any diversion to the drive thru will be dispersed across a range of locations reflecting the nature of the operation and the location of the application site adjacent to the A690.”

Council planners added the scheme’s layout and design was “well conceived and will provide a good quality compensatory landscape scheme”.

On highway safety issues, it was noted that the council’s highway authority were “satisfied that there is sufficient capacity within the existing highway network to accommodate the predicted increase of vehicular movements in and around the site whilst sufficient parking would be accommodated within the site to cater for visitors.”

The site will be accessed “via a new left-in/left-out access and egress junction which will be constructed along the southern aspect of the site from the B1284” and “right turning into the site from the westbound carriageway is proposed to be restricted by the proposed extension of the kerbed traffic island.”

These access and egress arrangements for the site for vehicles were considered to be acceptable subject to conditions, and there were no issues with land contamination, ecology or drainage issues.

Council planners concluded that “given the character of the immediate area, there is considered to be no overriding reason why a new roadside services use couldn’t coexist appropriately with surrounding land uses.”

According to a previous planning statement from applicants, 45 full-time equivalent staff would be required to “undertake the day-to-day operations” at the site once operational.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed works will help to create a contemporary roadside service development which will help to encourage further investment locally, providing conveniently located recharging and refuelling facilities for local employees at the neighbouring Rainton Bridge employment areas, as well as nearby residents, and commuters utilising the neighbouring A690 road network.

“The roadside services will be high-quality, modern, and functional and will improve local services by offering petroleum vehicle refuelling, EV charging, basket convenience shopping, and hot beverages.”

However, this week’s separate planning decision means the roadside services development itself can go ahead and under planning conditions, it must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02501/FU4