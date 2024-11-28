New business park which will create over 300 jobs in Sunderland given the go ahead

A development which would see the creation of over 300 jobs at a new business site has been given the go ahead.

The project, which is located on the Deptford Terrace site, will provide over 165,000 ft² of industrial, warehousing and trade counter units, alongside a coffee shop and electric vehicle charging station.

The site, located south of the River Wear, has been derelict for several years.

A computer generated image of how the new business park may look. | Eye level

The new development aims to revitalise the area, transforming it into a key commercial and employment hub, attracting regional and national trade counter businesses as well as larger warehousing occupiers who can benefit from its prominent, accessible location.

Planners say the new development will “create approximately 325 new operational jobs”.

Robert Dibden, Planning Director at Lichfields, the planning consultant for the developer, Jomast Developments, said: “This scheme offers a unique opportunity to bring inward investment into Sunderland, turning a long-disused brownfield site into a modern, sustainable industrial complex.

“The development will create a vibrant hub for businesses, offering state-of-the-art facilities that align with the needs of the local economy.

“Benefiting from the exceptional connectivity provided by the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor, the site is perfectly positioned to attract a range of industries, boosting local employment opportunities and driving economic growth in the region.

“It’s a great project that highlights Sunderland’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and economic regeneration.”

The plans includes a strong focus on sustainability, with high standards of design and a six-figure contribution to support local biodiversity enhancement.

Works are expected to commence later next year (2025) and the developer is looking to collaborate with Sunderland City Council’s business team and Invest North East England (INEE), which supports inward investment across the North East Combined Authority area.

Adam Hearld, Development Director at Jomast Developments, said: “We’re delighted to receive the go ahead for the development of the site.

“The approval is a positive step towards delivering much-needed industrial space in the region that supports Sunderland’s long-term strategic economic goals.”

With the new business park being located close to the proposed Crown Works film studios, the park’s coffee shop could be become somewhere for employees to share a cappuccino with the stars.