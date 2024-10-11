Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a huge sign advertising a planned roadside services have been refused, after being labelled “over dominant” and “obtrusive” by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has blocked an application for a double sided “pylon sign” adjacent to the A690, near Rainton Bridge Business Park.

EG On The Move, the applicant, had applied for permission for a nine-metre-high sign with a directional sign and arrow to advertise a planned roadside services development in the Rainton Meadows area.

Proposed site for roadside advertising sign off A690 refused by Sunderland City Council. Credit Google Streetview

The planning application for the roadside services from EG Property Limited and Hamilton Willis Land and Developments is still awaiting a decision from city council planners.

Separate plans for a roadside sign more than 300 metres away aimed to attract motorists travelling along the A690 to the proposed services.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies however, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on October 10, 2024.

Council planners, in a report, said the sign’s “design, size and siting” would “appear extremely prominent in this location and would introduce a highly visible and incongruous feature into the street scene to the detriment of the visual amenities”.

It was argued that given the distance between the proposed signage and the proposed roadside services, the “positioning of the signage is not considered to be incorporated with the advertisement site”.

The council decision report added: “The proposed signage is a large, illuminated free-standing sign which given its height, will be visible over a wide area and especially when viewed travelling north along the A690.

“The large sign does not relate well to the surrounding buildings and would result in an obtrusive and over dominant element within the streetscene, to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area, particularly as there is residential opposite the proposed advertisement site”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01342/ADV