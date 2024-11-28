Plans for a new ‘self-storage’ business on the outskirts of Sunderland have been given the go-ahead, despite more than a dozen public objections.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved an application for land at Halliwell Street, near Brinkburn Crescent, in the Houghton ward.

Applicant Linton DMC had applied for planning permission to convert the site into a self-storage facility, which would be home to up to 71 shipping containers.

The development also included the installation of lighting columns, CCTV and landscaping, with the site last used as a storage depot for Northern Gas Networks, according to planning documents.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans however, 13 objections were lodged by residents raising concerns around potential crime, parking, traffic congestion, loss of privacy, increased noise, light pollution and loss of wildlife habitats.

There were also fears about property devaluation, however council planning officers noted this was “not a material matter for consideration in planning and as such is not considered as part of the assessment of the proposal”.

The planning application was ‘called in’ to the Planning and Highways Committee by Houghton ward councillors, who had also formally objected to the application.

After being put to the vote at a meeting on Monday, November 25, at City Hall, the plans won unanimous support from the Planning and Highways Committee.

A self-storage facility has been given permission to open on land at Halliwell Street, Houghton | Google/LDRS

A report from council planning officers, published ahead of the meeting, had recommended the proposals for approval, ruling the development “acceptable”.

The report said: “The development would bring an existing brownfield site, which has been vacant for a number of years back into use, thus assisting in the regeneration of the town centre.

“It is acknowledged that there are limited opportunities within existing sites within the Coalfield area to accommodate the proposed development.

“Whilst the concerns of neighbours are acknowledged, subject to the imposition and adherence of recommended planning conditions, the cumulative impacts of the development would not have an unacceptable adverse impact on neighbouring amenity.”

The report added the development would “provide employment opportunities for three members of staff” and parking provision for 35 vehicles.

A planning consultant for the applicant, speaking in support of the self-storage development at City Hall this week, said such facilities “don’t generate a lot of traffic” and that car parking and servicing can take place within the enclosed site.

The planning consultant added he was confident that concerns raised over potential issues such as loss of privacy, noise and encroachment would “prove to be unfounded”.

Councillors also heard that the CCTV on site was “high-spec” and could operate 24 hours a day, as well as the development delivering overall biodiversity net gain and lighting being designed to reduce “overspill”, with the plans aiming to help the regeneration of Houghton town centre.

It was also argued that the proposed self-storage use was more favourable than a vacant site, or the site reopening under its existing planning class as a depot and the traffic impacts associated with this use.

A planning statement previously submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant claimed the self-storage business represented a “sustainable development” and would be used for “general self-storage purposes”.

It noted the single-storey storage containers would be painted dark green to “reduce their visual impact” and “rented out to domestic in the main and, possibly, some commercial customers as required.”

Other works at the site include around nine lighting columns, each fitted with inward-looking CCTV security cameras, around the perimeter of the site.

The planning statement adds: “By the very nature of such storage facilities, trip generation is light, the storage facilities being mainly used to act as long-term storage for domestic overflow from the home.”

Council planning officers noted the land had been cleared of all buildings and remediation work was carried out to the site in 2018, however lighting columns, areas of hardstanding and fencing remain within the site.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00256/FUL