Police on the hunt for wanted man who may be in Sunderland

Police officers are on the hunt for a wanted man who has connections to Sunderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monsur Miah, 29, is wanted in connection with an assault.

Monsur Miah. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Miah has links to the South Tyneside area as well as Newcastle and Sunderland.

“Extensive enquiries to locate him are ongoing across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers from Northumbria Police are asking for the public’s help to trace him and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”

Miah, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are urged to contact Northumbria Police via a direct message on social media or use the report forms on their website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

Anyone contacting Northumbria Police should quote reference number: NP-20241121-0853.