Police on the hunt for wanted man who may be in Sunderland
Monsur Miah, 29, is wanted in connection with an assault.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Miah has links to the South Tyneside area as well as Newcastle and Sunderland.
“Extensive enquiries to locate him are ongoing across the region.
“Officers from Northumbria Police are asking for the public’s help to trace him and have urged anyone with information to come forward.
“Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”
Miah, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are urged to contact Northumbria Police via a direct message on social media or use the report forms on their website.
Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.
Anyone contacting Northumbria Police should quote reference number: NP-20241121-0853.