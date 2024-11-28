It’s three decades since we saw these scenes on Wearside but you can re-live all of it here.
We have 9 Echo archive photos of sights you will remember from the 90s. Have a look through it all and then tell us more about that decade and what you remember of it.
1. 90s in Sunderland but not now
They were all a part of Wearside life at some point in the 1990s but no longer a daily sight. | se
2. Strutts
Strutts in the former Victoria's Pub in Sunderland opened in 1990 and it came complete with a new state-of-the-art sound and light system and a video wall, which was thought to be the best in the region at the time. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Crowtree Leisure Centre
Seen here in May 1990 and it remained with us until 2011 but the massive leisure venue is sadly no more. | se
4. Middleton Camp
The camp closed in 1990 before being restored and re-opened as Kingsway Adventure Centre a few years later.
These pupils from Southmoor School were among the last to pay a visit in its Middleton Camp days. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.