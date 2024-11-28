9 things you could see in Sunderland in the 1990s but not now

By Chris Cordner

Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:19 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 10:20 BST

From Bentleys to Ambit and Strutts to Josephs - it was all a part of Sunderland life in the 1990s.

It’s three decades since we saw these scenes on Wearside but you can re-live all of it here.

We have 9 Echo archive photos of sights you will remember from the 90s. Have a look through it all and then tell us more about that decade and what you remember of it.

They were all a part of Wearside life at some point in the 1990s but no longer a daily sight.

Strutts in the former Victoria's Pub in Sunderland opened in 1990 and it came complete with a new state-of-the-art sound and light system and a video wall, which was thought to be the best in the region at the time.

Seen here in May 1990 and it remained with us until 2011 but the massive leisure venue is sadly no more.

The camp closed in 1990 before being restored and re-opened as Kingsway Adventure Centre a few years later. These pupils from Southmoor School were among the last to pay a visit in its Middleton Camp days.

The camp closed in 1990 before being restored and re-opened as Kingsway Adventure Centre a few years later. These pupils from Southmoor School were among the last to pay a visit in its Middleton Camp days.

