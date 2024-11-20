Remembering Bunnies bar, a staple of Sunderland's 1990s nightlife
Let’s head out for a Sunderland trip to the 1990s for memories of town centre bar.
Bunnies was in the Echo spotlight 34 years ago and here are some reminders of it.
An Olive Street favourite
You could find it in Olive Street and we were there for this promotional photo featuring the waitresses who worked there.
Were you among the staff members or maybe you were a customer who would like to re-live the good old days.
It had many names
Was it your favourite for a night out in the early 1990s? Email [email protected] to tell us more.
