Remembering Bunnies bar, a staple of Sunderland's 1990s nightlife

Let’s head out for a Sunderland trip to the 1990s for memories of town centre bar.

Bunnies was in the Echo spotlight 34 years ago and here are some reminders of it.

Bunnies bar in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 1990. | se

An Olive Street favourite

You could find it in Olive Street and we were there for this promotional photo featuring the waitresses who worked there.

Staff at Bunnies in 1990. Tell us if you were a regular at the Olive Street venue. | se

Were you among the staff members or maybe you were a customer who would like to re-live the good old days.

How Bunnies looked from the outside. Photo: Ron Lawson. | Ron Lawson

It had many names

Was it your favourite for a night out in the early 1990s? Email [email protected] to tell us more.