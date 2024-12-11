Major update on latest demolitions at Sunderland regeneration zone Sheepfolds industrial estate
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved applications for two separate buildings at the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.
This includes the former ‘Ceramic Tile Distributors’ building in Brooke Street and a site described as the ‘Mini Place’ in Wilson Street North.
Both applications were submitted earlier this year and demolition is part of regeneration proposals for the Sheepfolds area, which have seen phased demolitions of old commercial units in recent months.
Demolition plans so far have covered factory units and a former fish and chip shop, and buildings once linked to printing giant Edward Thompson, as well as proposed demolitions of buildings at Stobart Street and Hay Street.
Council chiefs hope to link the Sheepfolds area and Stadium of Light to the former Vaux site in future, via a new bridge over the river Wear, and to improve the wider public realm to create Sunderland’s own “Wembley Way”.
The Ceramic Tile Distributors building at the industrial estate’s Brooke Street shut up shop after the Sunderland branch of the major tile supplier was among dozens to close as the firm shed jobs after going into administration.
The latest demolition proposal at Wilson Street North also describes the site as “the Mini Place Edward Thompson site” and “former Ed Thompson maintenance”.
After considering the demolition applications, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved both in late-November, 2024.
Demolition on both sites is due to start in January, 2025, and is expected to take around one month to complete.
A council decision report noted that “buildings would be demolished down to slab level only, with any voids within the site backfilled and compacted with site won contaminate free hardcore”.
The council decision report adds: “A birdsmouth fence would be constructed around the perimeter boundaries to enclose the site.
“It is considered that this method of site restoration would be acceptable.”
As part of works to transform the Sheepfolds area, phased demolition has been taking place with a number of planning applications approved in recent months to bulldoze old factory units and industrial units.
In a previous update to city councillors, council development chiefs said businesses based at the industrial estate were being supported to re-locate as demolition and public realm works progress.
More information on the demolition applications can be found by visiting Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.
