New demolition plans submitted for Sheepfolds Industrial Estate as Sunderland regeneration plans continue

By Chris Binding
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New demolition plans submitted for Sheepfolds Industrial Estate v.1

New demolition plans at a Sunderland industrial estate to help progress council-led city centre regeneration have been submitted to development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application to bulldoze another building in the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of planning approvals have been issued by the council in recent months for demolitions, as part of wider regeneration plans for the Sheepfolds area.

New demolition plan for building at Sheepfolds Industrial Estate. Credit: Google StreetviewNew demolition plan for building at Sheepfolds Industrial Estate. Credit: Google Streetview
New demolition plan for building at Sheepfolds Industrial Estate. Credit: Google Streetview

The area has already welcomed the Sheepfolds Stables hospitality venue offering new restaurants, and wider public realm improvements are planned along with future plans to create a huge new housing development.

Council chiefs hope to link the Sheepfolds area and Stadium of Light to the former Vaux site, via a new bridge over the river Wear, and to improve public realm to create Sunderland’s own “Wembley Way”.

Demolition plans at Sheepfolds so far have covered factory units and a former fish and chip shop, and buildings once linked to printing giant Edward Thompson, as well as proposed demolitions of buildings at Stobart Street and Hay Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest demolition proposal at Wilson Street North is part of the council’s wider redevelopment plan and will be decided by council planning officers in coming weeks.

A planning application describes the site as “the Mini Place Edward Thompson site” and “former Ed Thompson maintenance”.

Demolition is proposed to start from January 1, 2025, subject to planning approval and would take around one month to complete.

The planning application describes the site as a ‘single-storey open plan garage area’ and adds proposed demolition is linked to “redevelopment and regeneration”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning application adds: “A timber birdsmouth fence is to be erected to the perimeter of the site to prevent unauthorised access.

“All footpaths to the perimeter of the site will be made good to highway standards, with foundations and brickwork being retained, where required, to ensure the footpaths and highways remain structurally stable.

“Any voids within the site [will] be backfilled and compacted with site won contaminate free hardcore”.

As part of works to transform the Sheepfolds area, phased demolition has been taking place with a number of planning applications approved in recent months to bulldoze old factory units and industrial units.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a previous update to city councillors, council development chiefs said businesses based at the industrial estate were being supported to relocate as demolition and public realm works progress.

Demolition plans for the Mini Place at Wilson Street North will be decided once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department lists a decision deadline of December 3, 2024.

For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02263/DEM

Related topics:SunderlandSunderland City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice