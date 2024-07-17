1 . I Scream for Pizza

Get a slice of the action at I Scream for Pizza. Victoria Featherby has had great success after co-founding Scream for Pizza, which has become one of Newcastle's most-popular pizzerias after opening in Starbeck Avenue, Sandyford, in 2019. Its Neapolitan and New York-style pizzas soon built up a firm following, which led to a sister site on Newcastle's Quayside in 2020, I Scream for Pizza, serving soft serve ice cream as well as slinging slices to grab and go. The Sunderland site will be the biggest yet, with sit in and take away options. | Sunderland Echo