You won’t have to hold your horses to try out Sunderland’s newest venue for much longer as Sheepfolds Stables prepares to open its doors from Friday, August 2.

The venue is expecting thousands of guests over the official launch weekend with performers, DJs and live bands taking to the outdoor stage to entertain visitors. Opening weekend times are 6pm-1am on Friday, August 2, 8am-1am on Saturday, August 3 and 8am-11pm on Sunday, August 4.

Anyone is welcome to come along, with restaurants taking reservations, but all bars and outdoor areas are open to the public.

Here’s a rundown of which businesses are going into the much-anticipated £4m development which has given new life to old stables in the shadow of the Stadium of Light.

Get a slice of the action at I Scream for Pizza. Victoria Featherby has had great success after co-founding Scream for Pizza, which has become one of Newcastle's most-popular pizzerias after opening in Starbeck Avenue, Sandyford, in 2019. Its Neapolitan and New York-style pizzas soon built up a firm following, which led to a sister site on Newcastle's Quayside in 2020, I Scream for Pizza, serving soft serve ice cream as well as slinging slices to grab and go. The Sunderland site will be the biggest yet, with sit in and take away options.

Chef Vittorio Farigu has left his former job as executive chef at Gino D’Acampo’s popular restaurant on Newcastle’s Quayside to open his first Italian restaurant in one of the largest of the Sheepfolds Stables units which will house 52 covers. Vito is pictured here back in March, but the unit is nearing completion now ahead of opening in August.

County Durham-born Hairy Biker Si King will be hosting pop ups at the Stables in the future, serving food inspired by his travels around the world.

Cocktail bar Mother Mercy will open in one of two specially built ‘cabin’ buildings overlooking the main courtyard at the historic development. It’s by the same people as Mother Mercy in Newcastle who have branches in Cloth Market, Fenwick and Grey Street. Pictured is Neil Donachie, co-founder of Mother Mercy with Rick Marsden, managing director of Building Design Northern (BDN), developers of Sheepfolds Stables.

