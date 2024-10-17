Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major regeneration plans for the Sheepfolds area of Sunderland have taken a step forward, following a decision by city leaders this week.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors has backed plans for a contractor to be appointed to deliver a multi-million pound package of infrastructure improvements.

The cabinet decision is linked to the Riverside Sunderland urban regeneration project, which includes a new pedestrian footbridge over the river Wear connecting Sheepfolds to the former Vaux site, road and footpath improvements, cycle routes and new public realm.

Infrastructure improvements aim to boost connectivity and enable further development of the Sheepfolds area surrounding the Stadium of Light and new leisure hub, Sheepfolds Stables, which opened earlier this year.

Architects impressions of the Sheepfolds area once complete (3) Credit: Sunderland City Council

Works also aim to complement wider proposals for hundreds of new homes at Sheepfolds , as well as providing key links to developments including the Housing Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) and National Esports Arena.

A programme of demolition is already under way at Sheepfolds Industrial Estate to help unlock land for housing, and procurement of a residential developer is under way with an appointment due to be made early next year.

The decision taken by Sunderland City Council’s cabinet this week is linked to five phases of public realm improvements at Sheepfolds which would be “sequential and coordinated with ongoing and future development activity”.

The first phase, due to be completed by August, 2025, aims to improve links from the city centre to the Stadium of Light, and in a previous planning application, has been referred to as the “Way of Light”.

Architects impressions of the Sheepfolds area once complete (1) Credit: Sunderland City Council

A cabinet report states the project’s first phase aims to “optimise the visitor experience for the Women’s Rugby World Cup event in August, 2025 and improve accessibility to Sheepfolds Stables and the Stadium of Light”, and that construction is due to start later this year.

The majority of future phases of public realm improvements under a ‘design and delivery strategy’ are linked to future housing development on the Sheepfolds site being completed.

According to a cabinet report, the total cost of infrastructure improvements at Sheepfolds is estimated to be around £9.7 million, which will be funded from council capital funding and “recycled” contributions from developers linked to the section 106 planning process.

Architects impressions of the Sheepfolds area once complete (2) Credit: Sunderland City Council

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for business, housing and regeneration, introduced the report to cabinet on Thursday, October 17, at City Hall.

He said the first phase of infrastructure works aim to improve pedestrian flow for match days and concerts and that once complete, and combined with the new footbridge across the river Wear opening next year, the project could create Sunderland’s own “Wembley Way”.

“The delivery of the project is fundamental to the successful regeneration of Riverside Sunderland and completes the physical and economic connection between the city centre, the Sheepfolds neighbourhood and existing residential communities to the north of the river,” Cllr Johnston added.

“The project will facilitate the completion of the walking and cycling route from the city centre to the Stadium of Light improving accessibility to Sheepfolds Stables, HICSA and the British Esports Arena and providing an active travel network linking the city centre with north Sunderland and the coast.

“It will also improve pedestrian flow within the Sheepfolds neighbourhood and enhance the visitor experience on match days, and for concerts and events, including the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August 2025.

“This will also enhance the work on the [Wear] bridge, possibly creating our own Wembley Way here in Sunderland and that iconic transportation of people moving from the city centre to the stadium on match days and for concerts.”

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet agreed to “progress with the procurement and award of the necessary contracts required” to deliver the “key element” of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan.

The council previously issued an invitation to tender for the works in September and responses are due to be returned by the end of October, with a planned contract award date in mid-November, 2024.

Design work commenced in April and the detailed design of the project is now complete, meaning ground can be broken as soon as contracts have been exchanged.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, cabinet member for environment, transport and net zero, said she had been “blown away” by early plans for Sheepfolds and that ongoing development in the area was “so exciting to see”.

Councillor Michael Butler, cabinet member for children’s services, child poverty and skills and Southwick ward representative, said the project was a “phenomenal piece of work”.

“All roads and bridges lead to Southwick and it creates so much more than that, it creates that pathway from Southwick up into the estates all the way through to the city centre,” he added.

“Hopefully we can inspire our young people in particular to engage more in the activities that will be available, the good housing that will be available eventually there, and hopefully work in the city centre”.

More than £500 million has already been invested by Sunderland City Council and its partners as part of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan.

City chiefs are hopeful the next phase of improvements at Sheepfolds will unlock further investment as the transformation of the wider city centre site spanning both sides of the river Wear continues.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said the plans would “expand the perimeter of the city centre” and improve the match day experience for football fans and that efforts were under way to create economic opportunities for city residents.

“It’s linking in and it’s enabling the people in Southwick, or Hendon and other parts of the city and showing them that the jobs and opportunities that we’re creating as a council with our partners in the city centre are for them,” he added.

“It’s a very important piece of work so I’m delighted it’s coming forward and congratulate everyone who has been involved in its development.”

For more information on Riverside Sunderland, visit: https://www.riversidesunderland.com/