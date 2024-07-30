Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unanimously approved for a new “subway and bridge structure" to improve connectivity in Sunderland's Sheepfolds area.

Proposals for the new infrastructure project in the north west part of the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate went before the latest meeting of Sunderland City Council planning and highways committee on Monday (July 29).

The industrial area is a key site in the council’s Riverside Sunderland regeneration plan and is undergoing a major transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after earlier this year plans were also approved for public realm improvements to improve links between a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Wear, currently under construction, which will link the former Vaux site to the Sheepfolds area.

Proposed site for new subway and bridge structure connecting Easington Street and Millennium Way in the Sheepfolds area of Sunderland. Credit: Google Maps

The latest application submitted by city council chiefs aims to “complete the link between the high-level bridge landing point at the southern end of the north-south leg of Easington Street, to the Stadium of Light to the north”.

This includes the creation of a “10m wide pre-cast subway and bridge structure above the historic cobbled path” once linked to the Wearmouth Colliery quay, with the new bridge promoting active travel and being “suitable for use by pedestrians and cyclists” only.

The plans will essentially join part of Easington Street, via the new footbridge, to a point near the Millennium Way roundabout, while also retaining access to the footpath below, via a subway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Hall where the Council approved the development.

Councillors on the committee voted to unanimously approve the application, in line with recommendations from council planners.

Officers had explained the application forms “part of the proposals within the Riverside Sunderland masterplan” which include redeveloping “the wider Sheepfolds area into a mixed-use neighbourhood”.

Councillor Iain Scott, Hetton ward representative, speaking at the meeting, said it was a “really welcome application”.

He added: “This is greatly going to supplement the great work that’s been done at the Sheepfolds and will further supplement the new footbridge that is currently under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is another really positive sign that the Riverside masterplan is delivering and working as we intended it to.”

A planning statement in support of the application submitted earlier this year confirmed the existing “historic cobbled path”, which provides a direct route down to the banks of the River Wear, would be retained.

It is also understood that the plans would “create an additional footpath to extend the Keel Line towards the Stadium of Light”, as well as wider accessibility and visual improvements.

This includes the “creation of new, and re-instatement of habitats cleared in order to facilitate the works”, along with “artistic lighting” within the subway structure to help “generate a safe and beautiful space”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad