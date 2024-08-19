Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland branch of a major tile supplier is among dozens to close as the firm sheds jobs after going into administration.

CTD Tiles in Sunderland. | Google Streetview

CTD Tiles, one of the UK’s biggest tile suppliers, has shut 56 of its stores.

Administrators of the business said that 268 workers were made redundant after the collapse.

However, 30 of its shops and two distribution sites were bought in a rescue deal by rival Topps Group.

Here is a list of the stores which have been immediately shut and those which have been saved:

56 store closures:

Aintree, Liverpool

Ashford, Kent

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Basildon, Essex

Blackpool, Lancashire

Bolton, Lancashire

Brierley Hill, West Midlands

Cambridge Central, Cambridgeshire

Canterbury, Kent

Carlisle, Cumbria

Chelmsford, Essex

Chester, Cheshire

Colchester, Essex

Coventry, Warwickshire

Cricklewood, Greater London

Croydon, Greater London

Denton, Greater Manchester

Derby Ascot Drive, Derbyshire

Dundee, Scotland

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Exeter, Devon

Falkirk, Scotland

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Glasgow Helen Street, Scotland

Hanwell, Greater London

Harlow, Essex

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Ipswich, Suffolk

Kilmarnock, Scotland

King’s Lynn, Norfolk

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Livingston, Scotland

Maidstone, Kent

Newcastle North Shields, Tyne and Wear

Newcastle West Kingston Park, Tyne and Wear

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Peterlee, Scotland

Plymouth, Devon

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Preston, Lancashire

Rochdale, Lancashire

Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Slough, Berkshire

Southampton, Hampshire

St Albans, Hertfordshire

Stirling, Scotland

Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Swindon, Wiltshire

Tonbridge, Kent

Uxbridge, Greater London

Wembley Stadium, Greater London

Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset

Whetstone, Leicestershire

30 stores rescued by Topps

Aberdeen, Scotland

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Birkenhead, Merseyside

Cambridge Bar Hill, Cambridgeshire

Chichester, West Sussex

Coatbridge, Scotland

Coulsdon, Greater London

Crawley, West Sussex

Darlington, County Durham

Dorking, Surrey

Edinburgh Seafield, Scotland

Edinburgh Stenhouse, Scotland

Fakenham, Norfolk

Farnham, Surrey

Glasgow London Road, Scotland

Hampton, Greater London

Hull, East Yorkshire

Inverness, Scotland

Newbury, Berkshire

Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffordshire

Norwich, Norfolk

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Perth, Scotland

Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Poole, Dorset

Stockton, County Durham

Warrington, Cheshire

Watford, Hertfordshire

Wimbledon, Greater London

Woking, Surrey