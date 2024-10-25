Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for more demolition works at an industrial estate to progress a city centre regeneration scheme have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the ‘Ceramic Tile Distributors’ building in Brooke Street in the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

Now the buildings, which include an office and showroom, have been earmarked for demolition as part of regeneration plans for the Sheepfolds area, which have included phased demolitions of old commercial units.

Former Ceramic Tile Distributors building at Sheepfolds Industrial Estate. Credit: Google Streetview

The latest demolition proposal at Brooke Street is part of the council’s wider redevelopment plan and will be decided by council planning officers in coming weeks.

A planning application submitted to council officials describes the Ceramic Tile Distributors site as “redundant buildings” and “former commercial buildings”.

Demolition is proposed to start from January 12, 2025, subject to planning approval and would take around one month to complete.

The planning application adds that the proposed restoration of the site includes “redevelopment and regeneration”.

The planning application adds: “Temporary traffic regulation orders have been agreed with Sunderland City Council’s highways department for the duration of the works to ensure the safety of the public and maintain access to the surrounding areas.”

As part of works to transform the Sheepfolds area, phased demolition has been taking place with a number of planning applications approved in recent months to bulldoze old factory units and industrial units.

In a previous update to city councillors, council development chiefs said businesses based at the industrial estate were being supported to re-locate as demolition and public realm works progress.

Demolition plans for the former tile business at Brooke Street will be decided once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department lists a decision deadline of November 19, 2024.

For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02173/DEM