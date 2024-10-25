Latest on demolitions at the Sheepfolds as clear-out continues at Sunderland regeneration zone
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the ‘Ceramic Tile Distributors’ building in Brooke Street in the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.
The Sunderland branch of the major tile supplier was among dozens to close as the firm shed jobs after going into administration earlier this year.
Now the buildings, which include an office and showroom, have been earmarked for demolition as part of regeneration plans for the Sheepfolds area, which have included phased demolitions of old commercial units.
The Sheepfolds area has already welcomed the Sheepfolds Stables hospitality venue offering new restaurants, and wider public realm improvements are planned along with future plans to create a huge new housing development.
Council chiefs hope to link the Sheepfolds area and Stadium of Light to the former Vaux site, via a new bridge over the river Wear, and to improve public realm to create Sunderland’s own “Wembley Way”.
Demolition plans at Sheepfolds so far have covered factory units and a former fish and chip shop, and buildings once linked to printing giant Edward Thompson, as well as proposed demolitions of buildings at Stobart Street and Hay Street.
The latest demolition proposal at Brooke Street is part of the council’s wider redevelopment plan and will be decided by council planning officers in coming weeks.
A planning application submitted to council officials describes the Ceramic Tile Distributors site as “redundant buildings” and “former commercial buildings”.
Demolition is proposed to start from January 12, 2025, subject to planning approval and would take around one month to complete.
The planning application adds that the proposed restoration of the site includes “redevelopment and regeneration”.
The planning application adds: “Temporary traffic regulation orders have been agreed with Sunderland City Council’s highways department for the duration of the works to ensure the safety of the public and maintain access to the surrounding areas.”
As part of works to transform the Sheepfolds area, phased demolition has been taking place with a number of planning applications approved in recent months to bulldoze old factory units and industrial units.
In a previous update to city councillors, council development chiefs said businesses based at the industrial estate were being supported to re-locate as demolition and public realm works progress.
Demolition plans for the former tile business at Brooke Street will be decided once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department lists a decision deadline of November 19, 2024.
For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02173/DEM
