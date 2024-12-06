Plans for a new student accommodation development in Sunderland city centre have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 4-9 Olive Street in the Park Lane area.

The retail units were last used as a children’s clothing store at 4-5 Olive Street and as a bed store at 6-9 Olive Street but according to planning documents, both units have been vacant for years.

4-9 Olive Street, Sunderland which will be turned into student accommodation | Chris Binding/LDRS

Initial plans submitted earlier this year proposed works to “reconfigure” the ground floor to create three commercial units fronting onto Olive Street and to create accommodation across the rest of the site.

A planning statement submitted to council officials at the time said the development would deliver around 46 studio apartments, each with a study space, kitchenette with laundry facility and an ensuite bedroom.

A secure cycle store was also proposed on the ground floor, along with a ‘student entrance’ to the accommodation using the existing entrance to the former bed store.

Plans for commercial units at the site also included a three-storey unit at 4 Olive Street with upper floors utilised for storage, along with single-storey commercial units at 5-7 Olive Street and 8-9 Olive Street.

During the planning application process, council documents state the proposed two-storey upward extension “led to concerns from the [council’s] conservation officer” and was subsequently amended to provide a “single-storey upward extension” instead.

Amended floor plans for the development at 4-9 Olive Street show two retail units, seven student flats, a communal kitchen and lounge, a management office, cycle store and a gym on the ground floor, along with student flats across first floor and second floor spaces.

The main amendments to the scheme, following the removal of the two-storey upward extension, include more accommodation facilities on the ground floor and a reduction in proposed retail unit space compared to the original plans.

Overall, the scheme is expected to deliver around the same level of student accommodation as originally proposed.

After considering the amended planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on November 29, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the applicant had demonstrated “a need for the additional student accommodation” and that the plans would “not lead to a material impact upon privacy for the occupiers of nearby buildings”.

The council decision report adds: “The site lies within a traditional terrace street with a slight variety in ridge heights; albeit some ofthe buildings have been modified (such as shopfronts at ground floor and small dormer windows).

“The proposed development would contribute towards the above character of the street by having a slightly higher ridgeline than the adjoining buildings.

“The pattern of window openings would be reasonably similar to the other buildings on the street and there would be an element of active frontage at ground floor through the provision of two units for use class E.

“There would also, more generally, be an improvement in the sense of bringing a vacant building back into use which currently presents a series of closed shutters facing the street to the front.”

It was also noted that “the application does not propose any amendments to existing parking arrangements” and that any impacts during the construction phase could be managed via a ‘construction environment management plan’.

A planning statement submitted to council officials earlier this year said the accommodation would be classed as “purpose-built student accommodation”.

Developers claimed the development would “contribute towards meeting [an] identified shortfall of student accommodation” and would help to “reduce reliance on the HMO (house in multiple occupation) sector”.

The planning statement adds: “The scheme will provide modern, comfortable and practical bed spaces for future residents.

“The quality of the accommodation provided coupled with the highly accessible location of the site will clearly contribute to the student experience and quality of life of occupants during the course of their time at university, as residents will be living in modern, quality accommodation lying within extremely close proximity of the range of educational, leisure, retail, entertainment, health and community facilities that they will need to access during the course of their stay.

“The applicant is therefore firmly of the opinion that the site represents an entirely acceptable location for such a form of development providing residential accommodation that will clearly support the overarching strategic objectives of the University of Sunderland by contributing to the provision of high quality, modern and accessible residential accommodation options that meet the current and future aspirations of the student population and providing a greater range and choice of student accommodation within the city.”

The applicant for the development is listed as Original Investments Limited.

For more information on the planning application and council planning decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01218/FUL