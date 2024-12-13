City council leaders have hailed a proposed £10million investment plan set to bring forward more solar panels to boost carbon neutral measures, port refurbishments and improvements to heritage assets.

It includes a £3.6million investment programme to decarbonise buildings with more solar panels and extra efficient energy systems in Sunderland.

A £500,000 programme of solar panels for 25 schools is also planned.

Sunderland City Council is looking to increase its use of solar panels, and last year installed them on St Mary's multi-storey car park | Sunderland City Council/LDRS

The new investments are part of a £10m capital investment scheme that was unanimously supported at the latest meeting of Sunderland City Council’s leading cabinet (on Thursday, December 12).

The projects will now go forward to the draft budget which will be decided early in 2025 and are in addition to the council’s wider £569m investment programme over the next five years.

Alongside the city council aiming towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030, the local authority and its partners are working towards the city becoming carbon neutral by 2040, which will be boosted by the solar panel schemes.

Other projects include the £675,000 resurfacing of the seafront lower promenade, £2.046million towards ongoing property maintenance and £1.890million on refurbishment works at Port of Sunderland Number One Dock Gates.

Additionally £1.25million will be provided to go towards heritage action zone partnership grants “to improve heritage assets along High Street West”.

Council leader Councillor Michael Mordey, speaking at the meeting, said the projects are linked to the wider city plan and “providing a dynamic, healthy and vibrant smart city”.

The Labour councillor added: “Some schemes are included which support the progress toward the 2030 carbon neutral and net zero target delivery, [and others] support frontline services to residents across the city with improvements to the council’s property portfolio.

“Also there’s investments into regeneration including the refurbishment of a dock gate at the Port of Sunderland and the planned extension of the heritage action zone grant scheme to improve heritage assets along High Street West.”

The report to cabinet outlines how solar panels for council buildings lead to major electricity savings after a year and panels at a further 25 city schools would see a return on investments within around six years.

Meanwhile the extension of the city’s heritage action zone grant scheme will aim to help attract further enhancements for historic buildings in and around the high street, Sunniside and the city centre.

The scheme has already helped towards the restoration and enhancement of key grade II listed properties such as Pop Recs, Mackie’s Corner and the Elephant Tea Rooms.

At the Port of Sunderland, it is ten years since the last refurbishment of the dock gates that allow access and exit at the Hudson and Hendon docks.

Planned works include all-round repairs and the replacement of parts.