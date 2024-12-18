Sea Change gearing up to open at its new Sunderland home

It’s built up a firm following for its vegan and vegetarian food in South Shields - now Sea Change is looking forward to opening its Sunderland branch in the new year.

Bryn Howard at Sea Change, South Shields, with a Vegan Saveloy Dip. | Sunderland Echo

The cafe announced it would be opening a sister site in Wearside this year, and now the team has announced it will be opening the doors in the cafe area at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens in February.

Posting on social media, the team said: “ We're thrilled to announce that we're (finally!) bringing Sea Change to Sunderland! D​​​​​​​​​​​​on't worry South Shields, we're not going anywhere!

“This new space just allows us to do even more good!”

The team is busy renovating the site ahead of the opening as well as preparing new menus.

Sea Change Cafe was set up in Ocean Road in South Shields in 2019 by AutismAble, offering training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities and learning difficulties.

Sea Change in Ocean Road | Sunderland Echo

The venue became much-loved for its friendly staff and inventive food and drink, offering vegan and vegetarian options which appeal to everyone, quirky takes on North East classics, and affordable options during the cost-of-living crisis.

Sea Change also showcases local art, and hosts live music and craft beer nights.

The Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens cafe has had a number of guises in recent years.

Holmeside Coffee took over the former Eden cafe in 2018 and operated until early 2021, after which Bennelli’s took over.

The team are busy renovating the site, pictured here as Bennelli's | Sunderland Echo

However, the site has been closed for some time.

Sea Change will be one in a number of new hospitality openings Sunderland can look forward to in 2025.

Despite there being a number of delays, RIO recently confirmed it’s still heading to Low Row.

In Keel Square, there will be two openings: The Flower Cafe and The Muddler.

Meanwhile, Hairy Biker Si King has opened his PROPA takeaway at Sheepfolds Stables today, December 18.

You can follow the Sea Change Sunderland Facebook page here.