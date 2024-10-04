Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a major retailer to relocate to a new home in Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a number of units inside The Bridges shopping centre.

The plans are linked to the unit formerly occupied by a Tesco Express supermarket, which closed in spring 2022, as well as three smaller retail units.

New plans from applicant Reynolds Associates aim to effectively combine the retail units at 77-80 The Bridges into one retail space, with a range of works to facilitate the changes.

TK Maxx, Sunderland (October, 2024) Credit LDRS

This includes access changes and “blocking up” existing service and escape doors and installing new fire doors, along with “new hinged loading bay doors with [a] compound to the rear” and “alterations to fanlight windows”.

Floor plans for the new unit state the “occupation level” for the sales floor would be “limited to 360 persons as tenant specified” and name the proposed tenant as TK Maxx.

TK Maxx is currently based in part of the outdoor area of The Bridges at Crowtree Road, and sits adjacent to the vacant former Debenhams department store.

If plans for the new unit inside The Bridges shopping centre, next to Primark, are approved, planning documents indicate retail giant TK Maxx would move to the “adapted” location.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials confirms the proposal is to “combine four existing retail units, with existing fire exit door provision adjusted for the amended layout”.

The design and access statement adds: “This is accompanied with the provision of a secure gated compound.

“The proposal also includes the replacement of infill panels at high level clerestory windows at ground and first floors.

“No existing access arrangement for either the outlined units or its neighbours is compromised”.

A planning application adds that doors at the unit would be “adapted to provide required security rating and escape / access provision required by [the] tenant”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 19, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01956/FUL

TK Maxx was approached for comment.