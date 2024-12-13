Flamingo Cafe announces closure after six years at Seaham Marina

One of Seaham’s most well-known cafes has announced it will be closing.

Flamingo opened its doors in Seaham Marina six years ago and soon built up a following with its pretty pink interiors, brunches and coastal views.

However, owner Hannah Jackson has announced that December will be the last month of trading at the seafront business, citing the introduction of charges to many of Seaham’s car parks and poor weather this summer as affecting trade.

In April, car parking charges were introduced at six of the town’s seafront car parks, plus 32 newly created bays on North Road. Parking at all seven sites had previously been free

Announcing the closure on the cafe’s social media channels, the Sunderland businesswoman said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of Flamingo cafe at the end of this month.

“Our last trading day will be Sunday 29th December and I hope you can all make it in for some final visits between now and then! (One last Flamingo latte, one last satay tostada).

“I turned what was once an unused store room, into the Flamingo Cafe 6 years ago with my son’s Dad. I could never have imagined for it to have taken me the places it has.

“It’s allowed me to meet so many amazing souls along the way and I’m lucky to call some of them friends forever.

“I’ve had some fantastic staff over the years and I will be forever grateful to them as they were the building blocks that helped to make Flamingo what it is today.

“Over the last 6 years I have had so many highs (and lows!) but the past year has been tough with a combination of parking charges being introduced along with a c**p summer (did we even have one?!). I will forever remember this amazing chapter in my life and what it’s brought me.

“But for now, it’s time to close the doors and say goodbye. I hope that I get to see you all at least one last time before the 30th. Don’t hug me – I’ll cry! THANK YOU for supporting a small, independent business for so long. It’s been a wild ride. Lots of love, Hannah.”

Hundreds of people have shown their support on the cafe’s Facebook page.

Amanda Bell Johnstone wrote: “Oh Hannah, I’m so sorry to read this. You changed the face of the seafront for the better with your beautiful haven and fresh and fabulous food!

“We are grateful you chose Seaham as your place in the sun. Sending much love.”

Stacey Perry said: “Absolutely gutted! We visit Flamingo’s every time we come to Seaham. My absolute favourite is your honey nut lattes please open up somewhere else?!! The food has always been impeccable, so fresh & nutritious. Such a shame.”

Ruth Bowie said: “Really sorry to hear of another small business closing, good luck with your next venture you'll be missed.”

Gav Burn said: “Couldn’t get a better “Matcha” anywhere…. Good luck with the future Hannah.”