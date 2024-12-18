Plans for improved facilities at a Sunderland sports club have been given the stamp of approval by council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has given the green light to an application for Houghton Rugby Club, off Dairy Lane, in the Houghton ward.

Plans from the club, submitted earlier this year, sought planning permission for a single-storey extension to the rear of the existing clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has given the green light to an application for Houghton Rugby Club | Google/LDRS

According to planning documents, the works aimed to provide “additional changing facilities for two female teams and officials”.

The single-storey rear extension was proposed to feature four high level windows, three doors and an “open gable roof design”.

In addition, a further four parking spaces were planned to be formed to add to the site’s existing parking provision.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, there were no representations from members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on December 13, 2024.

Council planners, in a council decision report, said the plans were acceptable and “wholly ancillary to the existing use” and were “not considered to introduce a visually obtrusive addition to the street scene”.

The council’s highways department also raised no objections to the proposal in terms of highway safety or parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decision report adds: “By reason of acceptable distance of separation relative to the nearest residential receptors and the single storey nature of the proposal, the proposed single-storey rear extension is not considered to result in unacceptable impacts in relation to outlook and over dominance, overshadowing and a loss of sun light / daylight, or a loss of privacy.”

Under planning conditions, the works at the rugby club must take place within three years.

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02061/FUL