Si King's PROPA opens at Sunderland's Sheepfolds Stables

Hairy Biker Si King’s PROPA has opened at Sheepfolds Stables.

The grab and go restaurant has taken up empty units to the left of the main courtyard at the multi-purpose leisure venue, serving up comfort foods for take away.

Open from today, Wednesday, December 18, people can pick up options such as pies.

Si said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to launch PROPA! It’s a great way to take our customers back to the tastes and smells that they grew up with and that is part of our North East identity. A food culture to be celebrated and embraced.

“We’re using only the very best of ingredients that the region has to offer, all sourcedfrom producers that the team knows and this ethos underpins everything that we to achieve with the food that we produce. We can’t wait to welcome you all.”

PROPA! is the latest venture to open at Sheepfolds Stables, a £4m regeneration and restoration project that has transformed former railway stables buildings dating back to 1884 into a destination for independent food and drink operators.

Other recent additions include a new extension to Ember, built onto the existing Victorian building, which offers views over the new footbridge as it spans the Wear.

PROPA is open 7 days a week from 10am -10pm, Monday to Wednesday, 10am – 10:30pm, Thursday, 10am to late on Friday and 9am – late Saturday and Sunday.