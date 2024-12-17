With its distinctive signage font and faded green and white colour scheme, Johns Hairdressing Services has been a fixture at the top of Frederick Street for decades.

The old building at the top of Frederick Street will be familiar to many | Sunderland Echo

Generations of Wearsiders have had their hair trimmed at the site dating back to before the 1950s.

But as the last of its hairdressers hung up their scissors in recent years, the three-storey large corner building has stood empty.

Now, it’s in the process of being bought by a Sunderland property developer keen to make it a useable building once more.

Much work needs to be done to the building, but Darryl Cullerton plans to add it to his growing property portfolio and has big plans for the site.

As the sale heads towards completion, he’s working on a planning application to be submitted to Sunderland City Council which, if approved, would see the creation of eight high end apartments at the building aimed at being a mix of short and long term lets.

Darryl is hoping to retain the character of the building, while helping to cater for a demand in city centre living.

“Sunderland is going to change massively in the next 10 / 15 years and I’d rather invest in the local area than outside of it,” explained the city businessman.

“Newcastle has become like London and you can’t buy anything for less than seven figures. Sunderland is more affordable and has so much potential.

Businessman Darryl Cullerton in one of his Holmeside investments | Sunderland Echo

“I like to take empty properties and turn them into workable, useable spaces. The amount of times I’ve walked past this building over the years and always saw its potential.”

Should planning be approved, Darryl would aim to start work on the project in 2025.

He said: “I spend a lot of money working with interior designers as I really want to bring the best possible accommodation. I want this to be a place where professionals want to stay.”

Darryl has had success with other city centre investments.

In 2015, he bought no 13 Holmeside and initially turned it into six student apartments upstairs, winning the North East Student Housing Award in 2017.

Today, the apartments are rented out to Air BnB superhosts, used by business professionals visiting the city, from NHS staff to touring theatre company members, while the ground floor is rented to a tattoo studio.

He also owns the former Masons Amusements opposite and has had plans approved to turn it into a mix of apartments and commercial units, with work commencing in January.

Meanwhile, easter should see the opening of his development on the corner of Mary Street and Stockton Road, which he's restoring into four boutique apartments and four commercial units, working with Gerard McElvenny of Pulp Studios Design House, who worked on the award-winning design for The Keel Tavern in Keel Square.

Darryl, from Castletown, saw the potential in bricks and mortar when he was 18 and bought his first rental property.

Giving new life to the building would complement regeneration work in the city centre | Sunderland Echo

Over the following 20 years, the buy-to-let landlord has built a multi-million pound portfolio of more than 80 properties in his home city.

Darryl’s investments align with Sunderland City Council’s wider vision to have more people living and working in the city centre, with housing developments such as West Park Quarter at the former Civic Centre and new homes on the Riverside development, as well as new office space.

The ambition is to double the resident population of the city centre from 2,500 to 5,000 and increase employment by 50% to 18,000.

“It’s such an exciting time for Sunderland in general. We really need to keep motoring on for the next 10 years and keep going on this trajectory,” said Darryl.