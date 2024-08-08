Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A derelict city centre site is set to be given a new lease of life thanks to a Sunderland property developer, should plans be approved.

The former Mason Amusements in Holmeside has stood empty since the amusement arcade closed its doors around 18 months ago.

Although only the ground floor had been used in recent years, the building comprises three floors, all of which are ear marked for development.

Thought to date back to the turn of the last century, it was formerly the Northumbria Printing Works and city developer Darryl Cullerton will be bringing the name back after buying the site.

The buy-to-let landlord from Castletown has grown his property portfolio to more than 80 properties after buying his first property with a bank loan in South Hylton when he was just 18, a multimillion pound portfolio he created all by investing in his home city.

After having success in the residential market, he’s more recently turned his attentions to commercial premises which will help to boost the city centre accommodation and retail offering.

He’s submitted plans to Sunderland City Council’s planning department to turn the unit into eight apartments across the two upper floors and two ground floor level retail units.

Darryl said the building had great potential. “As an investor, I look for the buildings that give me limited headache,” he told the Echo. “The two upper floors were clear. Renovating can, of course, be expensive, this building has solid walls, roof and clear floors that I can work with, alongside designers BDN (behind the recent Sheepfolds Stables development.”

He added: “There is so much happening in Sunderland, and more to come in the next 10-15 years. It’s a really good place to invest in property because you can pick up properties at such reasonable prices.”

Subject to planning permission, work could start on the former Mason Amusements in December 2024 / January 2025.

Other city centre developments Darryl is working on include the corner unit of Mary Street and Stockton Road, which he's restoring into four boutique apartments and four commercial units, working with Gerard McElvenny of Pulp Studios Design House, who recently worked on the design for The Keel Tavern in Keel Square.

As the city centre economy and Central Business District grows thanks to large-scale investments such as the Riverside Development, it will help meet the demand for quality serviced apartments in the city centre.

Back in 2015, Darryl bought no 13 Holmeside and initially turned it into six student apartments upstairs, winning the North East Student Housing Award in 2017.

Today, the apartments, called Tren-D, are rented out to Air BnB superhosts, used by business professionals visiting the city, from NHS staff to touring theatre company members, while the ground floor is rented to a tattoo studio.

Elsewhere in Holmeside, the new surface level car park looks very near completion. It will offer 196 spaces and is set to service the nearby railway station and surrounding businesses.