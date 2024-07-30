Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara has been linked with clubs in the Premier League, Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig.

Despite receiving no official approaches since the end of last season, the Brazilian midfielder’s future has been the source of ongoing speculation after the likes of Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Atalanta and Roma were all linked with a move for his services during the summer transfer window. However, the latest updates come from Turkey after news outlet Haber Turk revealed Super Lig giants Galatasaray are ready to show patience in their own pursuit of the Canaries squad and hope their demands for the midfielder will lower as the final weeks of the summer window approach.

Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has handed the captain’s armband to Sara throughout the pre-season campaign and has praised the midfielder for the way he has dealt with speculation linking him with a move away from Carrow Road.

He told The Pink Un: "He's definitely professional with a capital P. He's amazing in everything he does and that's also what we can see on the pitch whenever he performs - he has a full focus on what he can affect. All the other things outside the pitch with rumours and other clubs linked, I think he will leave that to the side. We’ll leave transfer rumours and stuff like that for someone else. That's not for me, that's not for Gabby, we just continue improving and I think it was obvious in the game what he can offer.”

Boro ‘open talks’ with Championship rivals over Scottish international

Middlesbrough are reportedly leading the race for Bristol City star Tommy Conway and have ‘opened preliminary talks’ over a deal for the Scotland international.

The Robins academy product is currently training with the club’s Under-21s squad after Football Insider revealed the talented forward had rejected an offer to extend his contract earlier this year. Conway has now entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Ashton Gate and although he was seen as a key part of the Robins squad, there is now an acceptance it would be more beneficial to allow him to depart before the end of the summer transfer window.

The report has suggested Middlesbrough have jumped to the front of the queue for once-capped Scotland international after opening talks and want Conway to provide competition for Emmanuel Latte Lath, Delano Burgzorg, and Josh Coburn. However, Scottish giants Rangers are also keen to take the forward to Ibrox after Philippe Clement lost the services of Kemar Roofe and Sam Lammers this summer.