'Huge club': Ex-Sunderland boss reflects on time at club as he searches for next managerial job
Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson says he’s always thinking about his next managerial opportunity as he looks for a new job in football.
Johnson was sacked by League One side Fleetwood last December, before the club’s relegation to League Two, and has also managed in Scotland at Hibernian since leaving Wearside.
Speaking on Sky Sports News, Johnson, who also spent over four years at Bristol City, said: “I’ve loved, some of the clubs I’ve managed, I’m very grateful to Bristol City, I played there. I managed that club for nearly five years, fantastic. Sunderland, huge club, 34,000 we were getting on a Tuesday night in League One. Big, big clubs that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the relationships that I’ve built with those clubs and obviously developing players but also winning matches and winning games.
“Sometimes you have to look back at your career highlights and say there’s been some really good successful times there and appreciate them, but a football manager’s mind is always in the next fear and what’s next.”
Johnson spent just over a year at Sunderland, where he helped the team win the Papa John’s Trophy in 2021. He was then sacked by the Black Cats following a 6-0 defeat at Bolton the following year, before the club won promotion from League One under Alex Neil.
