Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has been reflecting on his managerial spells at some of his previous clubs.

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson says he’s always thinking about his next managerial opportunity as he looks for a new job in football.

Johnson was sacked by League One side Fleetwood last December, before the club’s relegation to League Two, and has also managed in Scotland at Hibernian since leaving Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Johnson, who also spent over four years at Bristol City, said: “I’ve loved, some of the clubs I’ve managed, I’m very grateful to Bristol City, I played there. I managed that club for nearly five years, fantastic. Sunderland, huge club, 34,000 we were getting on a Tuesday night in League One. Big, big clubs that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the relationships that I’ve built with those clubs and obviously developing players but also winning matches and winning games.

“Sometimes you have to look back at your career highlights and say there’s been some really good successful times there and appreciate them, but a football manager’s mind is always in the next fear and what’s next.”