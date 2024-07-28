Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland beat Blackpool 1-0 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday thanks to Jack Clarke’s late goal

Sunderland beat Blackpool 1-0 in their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday and here Phil Smith talks through some of the things he noticed from the game...

Sunderland will face a familiar issue this season - but at least Le Bris is well aware of it

Jack Clarke's nicely-taken late winner at Bloomfield road means the cautious optimism on Wearside can rumble on towards the start of the new campaign. There were positives to take from this game, Sunderland dominating the ball and territory and giving further evidence that they should look more like Tony Mowbray's side this season than the one that so limply ended the last.

Even so, no one who watched this game would be under any illusions that they are significant challenges ahead. Sunderland have long struggled to break down deep-lying defences at the Stadium of Light and for large parts of this game they struggled to do exactly that, needing a little more precision in their passing and a lot more urgency in their play to find gaps in Blackpool's five-man defence. Blackpool's surge after the half-time interval, with the extra energy brought by substitute strike pairing Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley, pushed the Black Cats onto the back foot for a while as they got to grips with a more direct approach.

Le Bris spoke afterwards about the team needing to do a lot of work for when they face this kind of challenge in the season ahead, and the analysis work that would need to be done to dissect this game and improve. There was no sense of panic and it will reassure supporters that the head coach is well aware of what lies ahead. The Black Cats are making progress but there's no complacency in the ranks.

Mayenda could be a real player for Sunderland - but the need for a new addition is clear

Two things are true: Eliezer Mayenda is making real progress at Sunderland and they still need an experienced campaigner to lead the line. Football is a game of fine margins and Mayenda was unlucky on a few occasions here. He was inches away from meeting the cross that Clarke eventually converted, flashed a really good shot just wide of the far post early in the second half and drew a decent stop from Dan Grimshaw in the first minute when he took up a good position inside the box. He also put the ball in the back of the net on the verge of half time, only to see that Aji Alese was offside when he nodded the ball across the six-yard box to him.

It's easy to forget that Mayenda is still just 19 and in that context, we're talking about a really exciting prospect who has improved his all round-game a lot in the last year. It's also clear that Sunderland don't quite have the level of presence they need in the box, with not enough of those aggressive runs across the front post or into the six-yard box that Ross Stewart for example did so well. Even if the long-term signs are good when it comes to Mayenda, Sunderland's biggest issue is clear - they're still very reliant on Jack Clarke for goals and there's still no certainty he'll be here for the whole campaign ahead.

Tuesday night is a big game for Nazariy Rusyn

Mayenda's continued inclusion with the team that looks set to be very close to the one that faces Cardiff City on opening day would have been a surprise at the every start of pre season, when it was widely expected that Nazariy Rusyn would be the lead striker at least of those currently on the club's books. Tuesday night at Bradford City might well be his last chance to really prove he can be a starter at the beginning of the campaign at least and so it's shaping up to be a really important fixture for him. The same goes for the likes of Adil Aouchiche and Romaine Mundle, though both have shown more than enough in pre-season so far to show they'll have a big role to play this season even if they're not in the starting XI from day one.

Patrick Roberts is making encouraging progress

Roberts had a frustrating second half of last season, with an injury over the festive period curtailing his progress and impacting his form when he was eventually fit to return. Mike Dodds spoke towards the end of last season of the honest talks he'd held with the winger, confident that he'd be ready for a big pre-season to get right back ont rack. After the training camp in Spain, Le Bris spoke of how pleased he was with Roberts' physical condition and said the next step was to start making contributions in the final third. Well, one game later he was up and running with his first assist. It was a good run to find space inside the box and a good ball across on his weaker foot, a fair reward for a good performance in which he regularly got into decent positions.

The arrival of the explosive talent Ian Poveda means Roberts now has real competition for his place, but the omens look pretty good just now.

Squad is in a decent place