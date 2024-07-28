Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phil Smith reports from Bloomfield Road after Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Blackpool

Sunderland stepped up their preparations for the new Championship campaign with a 1-0 win against Blackpool on Saturday.

Jack Clarke's late strike was enough to see the Black Cats past their League One opponents at Bloomfield Road. Here are some of the moments you may have missed away from the action itself...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer and backroom staff update

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland's work to strengthen their squad continues, with an experienced striker at the top of the list. The club are also still working to appoint an assistant for Régis Le Bris and while the head coach confirmed that both were still on the agenda, he was giving little away beyond that.

"The process is complex as I've explained before," Le Bris said in a brief update at his post-match press conference.

"At the moment we have to play with this team and work with this staff, and it's OK. As a club we want to improve the team if possible and we are working on it, and for sure we will succeed... later!"

Nothing imminent on either front, then.

Injury scares

Despite travelling with the team, Leo Hjelde was not named in the squad for the game on Saturday. Le Bris confirmed afterwards that he had picked up a calf complaint in training the day previous and while it's too early to be definitive, the hope is that there is no significant issue and he may be able to face Bradford on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland suffered a further injury scare when Aji Alese reported some pain in his quadriceps, leading to him being replaced at half time. Both player and club are confident at this stage there's no major issue, and it was explained afterwards that the move was purely precautionary. Alese was unlikely to be involved significantly on Tuesday night anyway and should he face Marseille next weekend as expected, then he looks well placed to feature alongside Luke O'Nien on opening day.

Youngster makes accomplished return

Hjelde's injury meant a return to the squad for Zak Johnson, while Alese's injury brought him into the side sooner than anticipated. The central defender is a boyhood Sunderland fan and really one to watch - he's made rapid strides over the last year or so. He won recognition in his age group at international level last summer, and is just back from a hugely successful loan at Dundalk in the League of Ireland. His stint there meant he returned later for pre season but has clearly very quickly caught the eye. He produced a very composed performance here and while a loan to the EFL later int he window looks likely, he might well be kept around as cover while Dan Ballard recovers.

Goalkeeper deal still on the table

While not named in the matchday squad, trialist goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu was with the Sunderland squad for the trip and took a full part in the warm ups before the game. While a deal has not yet been completed and announced, it's therefore still clearly expected that he will sign to be the third-choice goalkeeper for the campaign ahead. Kelechi Chibueze went on the pre-season camp in Spain but was with Adam Richardson in the U21 squad at Hartlepool on Saturday afternoon.

Ba on brink of return

Abdoullah Ba was named on the bench for this game, and is expected to return and make his first appearance of pre-season at Valley Parade on Tuesday night. Ba did an intense running session after the game alongside Adil Aouchiche, Nazariy Rusyn and Romaine Mundle. All of those players will have a big chance to impress on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierre Ekwah remains absent with a back problem, and his chances of starting the season against Cardiff are really starting to be impacted as the opportunities to build his match fitness begin to narrow.

Le Bris gets ruthless