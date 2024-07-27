Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zak Johnson has a clear idea regarding his future during the 2024-25 Championship season...

Sunderland defender Zak Johnson has a clear idea bout his future during the 2024-25 season.

The 19-year-old England youth international defender spent time on loan at Hartlepool United and Dundalk in Ireland last season, building up a strong number of games and regular minutes in a valuable senior environment.

Johnson has now returned to Sunderland from Dundalk and formed part of Régis Le Bris first team squad against Blackpool on Saturday afternoon after the recent injury to Dan Ballard. Johnson replaced Aji Alese at half-time against the Tangerines after the ex-West Ham man picked up a slight knock.

Johnson, however, believes the only way his game will progress is by playing regularly in a senior men’s environment and is prepared to leave the club again on loan this summer to further enhance his experience levels if he is not going to feature regularly at Sunderland.

“I don't think that would be a good experience only because I'm selfish,” Johnson told The Echo after the game against Blackpool when asked if he would be content with being a squad player at Sunderland heading into the 2024-25 Championship season under Le Bris.

“As a player, you've got to be selfish. For me and my career as a centre-back, games is the most important thing. Minutes is the most important thing. So when I came back from Hartlepool, I was itching to go back out again and get men's football, and I did that. And now, after a successful loan in Ireland, I feel like I want that even more. So those feelings haven't gone away. I feel like the best thing for me is to get games wherever that is.

“Me dropping in and out of the Sunderland team. Yeah, it might be good because I'm a Sunderland fan. But ultimately, if you look outside of it, if you're looking at a defender who's in and out of the team or in a team consistently, that's more impressive. So no matter where I go, I want to be in the team as much as I can, getting trust from the manager and playing as many games as possible.”

Johnson also stated that he is prepared to take an active role in trying to guide his career where he feels it needs to go and revealed positive conversations with Sunderland regarding his future this campaign and beyond.

When asked whether he would push for clarity regarding his role during the 2024-25 season, Johnson replied: “These are conversations that I've already had. Like I said, I've had two weeks off, come back and I've made it clear that I want to play games.