Eliezer Mayenda had the best chance of the first half for Sunderland in the opening minute of the game but saw his shot saved by Dan Grimshaw.
Despite their dominance in the opening 45, Sunderland couldn’t convert any of their chances as the first half ended goalless between the two sides.
Zak Johnson replaced Aji Alese in defence at half-time for Régis Le Bris with Blackpool making eight changes ahead of the second stanza. Chris Rigg then replaced Alan Browne at the 70-minute mark with the scores still level.
Sunderland took the lead deep into the second half through Jack Clarke after good work from Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Patrick Roberts in the build-up.
Here, Phil Smith delivers his player ratings as Sunderland faced Blackpool at Bloomfield Road:
