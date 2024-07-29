Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zak Johnson lived the dream of many a Mackem on Saturday afternoon after playing for his boyhood club against Blackpool

Zak Johnson says he “can’t describe” the feeling of playing for his boyhood club Sunderland.

The central defender, who has been at the club since he was a young boy and also supports the Black Cats, came on at halftime under new head coach Régis Le Bris against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old England youth international has so far made two appearances in senior competitions for Sunderland, one in the Carabao Cup and another in the Papa John’s Trophy. However, the defender hadn’t featured for Sunderland’s first team since August 2023 after loans to Hartlepool United and Dundalk.

Johnson was introduced to proceedings by Le Bris at half-time after a minor injury to starting centre-back Aji Alese in front of thousands of travelling Mackems.

“It's a feeling that can't be described,” Johnson responded when asked by The Echo about playing for his boyhood club in front of a bumper away end at Bloomfield Road as Sunderland defeated the Seasiders 1-0.

“I mean, I know obviously the lads, when they finish the game, are probably just thinking it's a pre-season game, it's minutes under their legs. But for me, when I look at them fans and I'm clapping them, and I was sat in that stand before, it's just something that you can't describe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad