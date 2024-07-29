Sunderland man's brilliant message after playing for boyhood club against Blackpool under Régis Le Bris
Zak Johnson says he “can’t describe” the feeling of playing for his boyhood club Sunderland.
The central defender, who has been at the club since he was a young boy and also supports the Black Cats, came on at halftime under new head coach Régis Le Bris against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last Saturday.
The 19-year-old England youth international has so far made two appearances in senior competitions for Sunderland, one in the Carabao Cup and another in the Papa John’s Trophy. However, the defender hadn’t featured for Sunderland’s first team since August 2023 after loans to Hartlepool United and Dundalk.
Johnson was introduced to proceedings by Le Bris at half-time after a minor injury to starting centre-back Aji Alese in front of thousands of travelling Mackems.
“It's a feeling that can't be described,” Johnson responded when asked by The Echo about playing for his boyhood club in front of a bumper away end at Bloomfield Road as Sunderland defeated the Seasiders 1-0.
“I mean, I know obviously the lads, when they finish the game, are probably just thinking it's a pre-season game, it's minutes under their legs. But for me, when I look at them fans and I'm clapping them, and I was sat in that stand before, it's just something that you can't describe.
“I know that my mum and dad, who are watching the game at home, they're obviously lifelong Sunderland fans and it'll mean a lot to them to see me play. So, you know, just that feeling of being on the pitch, playing with players who you idolise is just very important to me.”
