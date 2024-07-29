The seven Sunderland players locked in for Cardiff City clash - and the four places firmly up for grabs
The start of the new Championship campaign is fast approaching, with Sunderland now having just two friendlies left to play in their pre-season schedule.
So how is Regis Le Bris' starting XI shaping up? Here, we look at the positions which look to be settled 12 days out from the clash with Cardiff City, and those which remain firmly up for grabs in the days ahead...
Goalkeeper
Settled There has been some talk of a summer move for Anthony Patterson but he's happy at the club and has four years left to run on his current contract, so Sunderland have always been relaxed on that front. Of course there's a chance that a huge bid arrives but it's unlikely and he's set to go into the season as number one after a solid pre-season. A hugely dependable performer who will be looking to kick on again.
Defenders
RB, RCB & LB settled - LCB up for grabs
Trai Hume will without doubt start at right back after a strong pre season campaign, and with Timothee Pembele struggling to apply real pressure on him as things stand. Hume is another who has been linked heavily with a move this summer but has been clear he's happy at the club. Sunderland are yet to field a bid of note so the strong assumption is he stays. Over on the other flank, Dennis Cirkin is still working way up to full sharpness but is getting lots of minutes under his belt and will start against Cardiff provided he comes through the friendly against Marseille on Saturday.
Infield, Luke O'Nien will start and looks almost certain to be named the club captain at some stage before the campaign begins. The only question mark is who plays alongside him, with Dan Ballard's injury setback one of the few real negatives from the pre-season campaign so far. Aji Alese is clearly the frontrunner for the position but was replaced at half time at Blackpool due to a minor injury fear. The initial prognosis was that there was no major issue and should he come through Saturday's game against Marseille, he appears highly likely to start on opening day. If not then Leo Hjelde would be in line to come in after some strong pre-season performances, though he too missed Saturday's game with a minor calf issue. So while we have some pretty strong clues, central defence is still a little bit of a work in progress.
Midfield three
CM & CAM settled - CM up for grabs
Dan Neil has been in outstanding form in pre season, and looks ready to take his game to another level this season. Interestingly, he's been playing as the deeper of the three central midfielders, with his discipline and intelligence helping whoever is alongside him to bomb forward whenever possible. It seems certain that Jobe Bellingham will play as the most advanced of the central midfielders against Cardiff City, as Le Bris has played him in that role through all of the tougher pre-season fixtures so far and believes that his athleticism is key to Sunderland's high press. Adil Aouchiche has done well and will hope to make his point against Bradford tomorrow, but Bellingham is the clear frontrunner. As for who plays alongside Neil, that's one of the big uncertainties two weeks out from the start of the campaign.
Chris Rigg has been banging the door down in pre-season, a revelation since signing his first professional contract and moving into his preferred central role. But Alan Browne has impressed hugely in his first two appearances since joining the club, adding some steel to midfield and an impressive passing range. The challenge for Browne is whether he can get up to full match fitness for the start of the campaign, with Rigg chomping at the bit. While it's impossible to call who starts against Cardiff right now, it's clear that both have an absolutely huge part to play under Le Bris this season.
Wingers
RW & LW settled
Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke combined for Sunderland's winner at Blackpool and have both looked in good order across the pre-season campaign so far. Romaine Mundle has impressed and will be an important squad player this season but it's pretty clear Roberts and Clarke are starting against Cardiff. Ian Poveda will offer strong competition for Roberts across the campaign and will back himself to force his way into the team, but it's doubtful his match fitness will be where it needs to be in just two weeks. And there is of course still huge uncertainty of Clarke's future at the club, and whether he stays or goes right now feels like it could determine whether this side is likely to finish midtable or can genuinely launch a play-off push. For now, though, he's a Sunderland player and in a good place.
Striker
Up for grabs
It's no secret that Sunderland want to add an experienced striker to their ranks for the season ahead and it's the most important bit of transfer business still to be done before the end of the summer transfer window. The reality at this stage, however, is that even if they were able to move quickly now and get a deal done then there's every chance the new signing won't be fully up to speed for the new campaign. For example, Alexandre Mendy has been the most publicly-discussed target and has not been training with his Caen team mates in anticipation of a move away from the club. The point being that for Cardiff City, Le Bris will likely have to find his striking starter from within. It won't be Luis Hemir, who played for the U21s on Saturday in a clear signal that he won't be involved this season. That leaves a choice between Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn. Mayenda is clearly ahead right now given Le Bris' recent selections, but Rusyn gets a big chance to impress at Bradford on Tuesday night. Mayenda has done very well in this pre season campaign, linking up well with those around him and creating chances through his pressing. A good performance against Marseille this weekend will probably be enough to win his place, even if there are justifiable question marks as to how ready he is to lead the line across a full and gruelling Championship campaign.
