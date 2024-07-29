Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transfer gossip following Premier League interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

Premier League club Ipswich are reportedly preparing a move for Burnley winger Wilson Odobert - following interest in Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

Clarke has been on the Tractor Boys’ radar this summer, yet reports in Suffolk have claimed he’s not their leading target. Southampton have also been tracking the 24-year-old, who has two years left on his Black Cats contract after arriving from Tottenham in 2022.

Ipswich have already made several signings following their promotion to the Premier League, signing Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap and goalkeeper Arijanet Muric for significant fees. Still, Town boss Kieran McKenna has admitted the club still need to 'make a lot more additions' as they prepare for the step up in quality.

According to Football Insider, Ipswich are in the market for another wide player after missing out on Jaden Philogene, who re-signed for Aston Villa, with Town now ‘plotting a move’ for Odobert. The Burnley winger, 19, has four years left on his contract, after joining the club last year, and impressed in the Premier League despite Burnley’s relegation from the top flight.

Clarke has also attracted interest from overseas, after Italian side Lazio saw a bid rejected in January. The winger is in no rush to leave Wearside, though, and was asked about top-flight interest earlier this month. "I'm still wearing a red and white shirt at the end of the day,” he replied. “That's what I'm focusing on. As long as I'm in a red and white shirt, that's all I'll be focusing on.

“I'm coming in every single day, wearing Sunderland colours every day. As long as I'm playing for Sunderland I won't be thinking about anything else. If things are going to happen then they're going to happen when they happen. I'm not focusing on anything else other than the present and in the present I'm playing for Sunderland.”

