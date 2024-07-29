Pierre Ekwah missed Sunderland’s pre-season win over Blackpool. Photo: Ian HorrocksPierre Ekwah missed Sunderland’s pre-season win over Blackpool. Photo: Ian Horrocks
Sunderland team news ahead of Bradford fixture with three ruled out and four doubts - gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 12:48 BST

Sunderland team news as Regis Le Bris’ side prepare to face Bradford in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade.

Sunderland are preparing to face Bradford in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade - yet there are some injury concerns ahead of the match.

The Black Cats beat Blackpool 1-0 last time out, with Jack Clarke scoring a late winner at Bloomfield Road. Luis Hemir, Jewison Bennette and Jay Matete weren’t named in the squad and instead played for Sunderland’s under-21s side against Hartlepool United at Victoria Park. Le Bris later confirmed the trio are free to look for loan moves this summer. 

Here’s the latest Sunderland team news ahead of the Bradford fixture.

Ballard is set to miss the start of the new season after sustaining a knee injury during Sunderland’s pre-season win over South Shields. The centre-back was initially ruled out for up to six weeks

1. Dan Ballard - Out

Ekwah sustained a small back injury after coming off the bench during Sunderland's friendly against Nottingham Forest , which prevented him from playing against Eldense a few days later. The midfielder also missed the Blackpool match due to the same issue.

2. Pierre Ekwah - Doubt

Embleton wasn't named in Sunderland's squad to face Blackpool as Le Bris opted to give most of the starting XI 90 minutes. Embleton is expected to feature against Bradford, though, with the Black Cats boss set to make changes.

3. Elliot Embleton - Available

Seelt required surgery on a knee injury he sustained against Southampton at the end of March, when it was thought he'd be sidelined for six to nine months. That means the Dutch defender wouldn't return until around October time at the earliest. Given the severity of the setback, it seems unlikely we'll see Seelt play for the first team again this year.

4. Jenson Seelt - Out

