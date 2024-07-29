Sunderland are preparing to face Bradford in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade - yet there are some injury concerns ahead of the match.
The Black Cats beat Blackpool 1-0 last time out, with Jack Clarke scoring a late winner at Bloomfield Road. Luis Hemir, Jewison Bennette and Jay Matete weren’t named in the squad and instead played for Sunderland’s under-21s side against Hartlepool United at Victoria Park. Le Bris later confirmed the trio are free to look for loan moves this summer.
Here’s the latest Sunderland team news ahead of the Bradford fixture.
1. Dan Ballard - Out
Ballard is set to miss the start of the new season after sustaining a knee injury during Sunderland’s pre-season win over South Shields. The centre-back was initially ruled out for up to six weeks | Frank ReidPhoto: Frank Reid
2. Pierre Ekwah - Doubt
Ekwah sustained a small back injury after coming off the bench during Sunderland's friendly against Nottingham Forest , which prevented him from playing against Eldense a few days later. The midfielder also missed the Blackpool match due to the same issue.Photo: Frank Reid
3. Elliot Embleton - Available
Embleton wasn't named in Sunderland's squad to face Blackpool as Le Bris opted to give most of the starting XI 90 minutes. Embleton is expected to feature against Bradford, though, with the Black Cats boss set to make changes.Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jenson Seelt - Out
Seelt required surgery on a knee injury he sustained against Southampton at the end of March, when it was thought he'd be sidelined for six to nine months. That means the Dutch defender wouldn't return until around October time at the earliest. Given the severity of the setback, it seems unlikely we'll see Seelt play for the first team again this year.Photo: Frank Reid
