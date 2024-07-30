3 . Decide what’s best for Eliezer Mayenda

Even if Sunderland do sign another striker before the start of the season, it seems unlikely they will be ready to start their season opener against Cardiff. That means either Mayenda or Nazariy Rusyn will probably lead the line against the Bluebirds. Mayenda appears to be Le Bris’ favoured option at this stage, yet the forward is still only 19 and it’s unrealistic to expect him to start regularly in the Championship. Following a challenging loan spell at SPL side Hibernian last term, Sunderland will need to weigh up whether the striker can make a significant impact at Championship level this campaign. | Ian Horrocks