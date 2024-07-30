Sunderland are preparing for their Championship opener against Cardiff in less than two weeks time - with decisions to be made on and off the pitch.
After making three signings this summer, the Black Cats will be looking to further strengthen their squad in the final month of the transfer window. Sunderland will also be hoping to keep their key players amid interest from top-flight clubs.
On the pitch, head coach Regis Le Bris has some important decisions to make in terms of team selection and how he sets up his side. Here are nine key decisions that need to be made:
1. Address Jack Clarke’s future
Sunderland have turned down multiple offers for Clarke over the last two transfer windows, with two years left on the player’s contract. The player is in no rush to leave Wearside, despite talks over a new deal stalling, and has spoken about being part of the team under Le Bris. Still, the Black Cats boss will want the situation resolved as soon as possible, rather than losing Clarke at the end of August when plans have been made with the winger in the team.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Close a striker deal
It’s been well documented Sunderland are trying to sign another striker this summer. The Black Cats have been tracking Caen forward Alexandre Mendy, yet a deal hasn’t been reached for the 30-year-old, with other players also on Sunderland’s radar. Following their goalscoring struggles last season, after signing four young strikers last summer, it will be crucial for the club to sign the right frontman this time around.
| AFP via Getty Images
3. Decide what’s best for Eliezer Mayenda
Even if Sunderland do sign another striker before the start of the season, it seems unlikely they will be ready to start their season opener against Cardiff. That means either Mayenda or Nazariy Rusyn will probably lead the line against the Bluebirds. Mayenda appears to be Le Bris’ favoured option at this stage, yet the forward is still only 19 and it’s unrealistic to expect him to start regularly in the Championship. Following a challenging loan spell at SPL side Hibernian last term, Sunderland will need to weigh up whether the striker can make a significant impact at Championship level this campaign.
| Ian Horrocks
4. And on Nazariy Rusyn’s role
Rusyn could also lead the line for Sunderland, with the Ukrainian hoping to make more of an impact during his second season in England. The 25-year-old predominantly played as a wide forward at former club Zorya Luhansk, so may be used in that role again. If the Black Cats do bring in another striker, Rusyn certainly won’t want to be third choice behind a new arrival and Mayenda. | Ian Horrocks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.