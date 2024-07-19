Chuba Akpom celebrating goal for Ajax | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The latest transfer news from across the Championship as the new season draws ever closer.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has hinted he could be ready to consider an exit from Dutch giants Ajax.

The former Arsenal forward became a popular figure at the Riverside Stadium as he scored 34 goals and provided four assists during a three-year stay on Teesside. His form attracted attention from a number of clubs in the Premier League and around Europe - but it was Ajax that won the race for his services when they agreed a £10m deal with Boro last summer. Despite scoring 15 goals in 36 games during his first season in the Netherlands, Akpom made just 11 starts and his involvement in the upcoming season could be further hampered by Ajax’s interest in former Manchester United loan star Wout Weghorst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Boro star was questioned on his future in Amsterdam in a recent interview and he revealed he was focused on impressing new Ajax head coach Francesco Farioli - but stressed it could be time to ‘look further’ if he is unable to secure regular football during the new campaign.

He told Dutch outlet NOS: "To be honest, I don't know exactly what the situation is. What I've learned over the course of my career is to just keep focusing on football. When you start thinking about things outside the field, you get distracted. So I don't know if I'll be here next week or at the end of the transfer window. But every day I come to the club, I train like I'm going to stay here this season. I want to be part of a team that needs me. I don't think I can sit on the couch for another year as a second striker. If I get more involved in the competitions this year, I'd love to stay here. If that's not the case, then maybe it's time to look further. We'll see."

Glasgow giants consider move for Bristol City star

Tommy Conway’s time at Bristol City looks all but over after the Scotland international was banished from first-team training after turning down a new deal at Ashton Gate.

The 21-year-old striker was offered what was described as an ‘excellent’ new deal by Robins head coach Liam Manning but has informed the Robins he wishes to leave the club this summer and is now preparing for the new season alongside the club’s under-21s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNS Group

Explaining the situation, Manning said: "Tommy has had a contract offer on the table, which is an excellent offer. This has been turned down, and not negotiated with the player expressing a desire to leave. The decision has been made for him to train with the U21s, with the focus wholly on players who are fully committed to what we are trying to achieve. We are hopeful of adding to our squad in the new future. It has been a positive few weeks with the squad and I am happy with how things are progressing. We are preparing for the pre-season friendlies, which will be a good test for the players.”

The Scottish Sun have now claimed both Celtic and Rangers are keen to sign Conway in a cut-price £300,000 deal this summer - but will face major competition from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.