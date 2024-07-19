Burnley boss 'casting an eye over' £4million man after Sunderland transfer links

Championship transfer news as Sunderland and their league rivals prepare for the new season.

New Burnley boss Scott Parker is reportedly casting an eye over playmaker Scott Twine following interest from multiple Championship clubs.

Twine, 25, was loaned out to Hull and Bristol City last season and was expected to leave Burnley after making just 18 senior appearances in two years for the Clarets. Bristol City are said to be interested in re-signing the playmaker, while Sunderland and Birmingham have also been credited with interest.

Yet Sky Sports reporter Ron Walker has suggested Twine could still play a part for Burnley this season, after scoring a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week. 

Twine signed for the Clarets in 2022 for a reported fee of £4million. He scored four goals in 25 league appearances for Hull last term, before making ten appearances for Bristol City in the second half of the last campaign.

Burnley appointed Parker as their new head coach earlier this month after Vincent Kompany moved to Bayern Munich.

