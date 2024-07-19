'Contact made': Sunderland's league rivals interested in ex-Newcastle duo plus Leeds' £30million valuation
Sunderland’s squad are in Spain for a week-long pre-season training camp - but how are their league rivals shaping up with less than a month to go until the new Championship campaign?
Here’s some of the latest transfer news and gossip from around the web concerning some of the Black Cats’ Championship competitors:
Sheffield United interested in ex-Newcastle duo
Following their relegation back to the Championship, Sheffield United have already signed four new players this summer, bringing in Kieffer Moore, Callum O’Hare, Sam McCallum and Jamie Shackleton.
The Blades are also reportedly interested in former Newcastle pair Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie, who were both released by the Magpies at the end of last season. According to our sister title the Sheffield Star, ‘contact was made with representatives of the two players in late June/early July,’ while both have admirers elsewhere.
Burnley’s goalkeeper dilemma
Burnley were relegated back to the Championship last season, with some of the Clarets’ first-team players attracting interest.
Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has already signed for Premier League side Ipswich, while England youth international James Trafford, who made 28 top-flight appearances last season, has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs.
Trafford and former Leyton Orient keeper Lawrence Vigoroux are Burnley’s only senior goalkeepers, meaning the Clarets may have to make more than one signing in the goalkeeper department if the former does move on this summer.
More interest in Leeds winger
Leeds have also sold some of their first-team players this summer, with the likes of Archie Gray, Luis Sinisterra and Glen Kamara leaving the club for sizable fees. Central midfielder Kamara completed his move to French side Stade Rennais this week, with the Ligue 1 club also said to be interested in his former Elland Road teammate Crysencio Summerville.
According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Rennes have ‘set their sights’ on Summerville, 22, but face strong competition from four Premier League teams. The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all been credited with interest in the Dutchman over recent months. Foot Mercato claim a Summerville would cost more than €20million, while other reports have suggested Leeds value the player between £30-40million.
