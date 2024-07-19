Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their squad during this summer’s transfer window – yet some players are also likely to leave the club.
The Black Cats have 28 senior players under contract ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, following the arrivals of midfielder Alan Browne and goalkeeper Simon Moore. While Sunderland will be hoping to keep hold of their key players this summer, they may face some big decisions if big offers come in.
Other players may also leave Wearside, on loan or permanent deals, as they pursue regular first-team football. We’ve taken a closer look at some players who could leave the club this summer:
1. Jack Clarke - Could leave
Sunderland have turned down multiple offers for Clarke over the last 12 months, while the club haven't been able to agree a new long-term contract with the 23-year-old - who has two years left on his current deal. Clarke has said he remains focused on playing for Sunderland amid transfer interest from top-flight clubs. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Anthony Patterson - Probably won't
Patterson has regularly talked about his pride playing for his boyhood club and signed a new contract, which will run until 2028, last year. There has been Premier League interest in the 24-year-old goalkeeper, meaning a move away can't be completely ruled out, yet it seems highly unlikely this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Joe Anderson - Could leave
Even when Sunderland were short of defensive options during the 2022/23 season, the 23-year-old wasn't handed a first-team start. Anderson wasn't always been a regular starter during a loan spell at League One side Shrewsbury and appears unlikely to receive many opportunities. The defender is part of Sunderland's pre-season tour in Spain but could leave on loan or permanently before the end of the transfer window. Photo: Jeremy Ng
4. Trai Hume - Probably won't
Hume has enjoyed two impressive seasons in the Championship with Sunderland, so it's no surprise he's attracting interest from elsewhere. Yet despite reports, club sources insist there's been no bids for the full-back this summer. Sunderland are also in a strong position, with three years left on the player's contract - with an option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid