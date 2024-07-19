4 . Trai Hume - Probably won't

Hume has enjoyed two impressive seasons in the Championship with Sunderland, so it's no surprise he's attracting interest from elsewhere. Yet despite reports, club sources insist there's been no bids for the full-back this summer. Sunderland are also in a strong position, with three years left on the player's contract - with an option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid