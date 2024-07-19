Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland youngster Matty Young has completed a loan move to League Two

Matty Young has completed his loan switch to Salford City.

The highly-rated 17-year-old began pre-season training with the senior squad at Sunderland but did not make the trip to Spain with his move to the EFL imminent. It’s a huge sign of his progress and reputation in the game that he has landed a League Two switch despite his age and relative lack of experience, but he made a real impression on loan at National League North side Darlington last season.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was confident that young could rise to the challenge.

“We are really pleased with Matty’s progress, and we feel that further exposure to men’s football is the perfect environment for him to continue his development,” Speakman said.

“Although he is still only 17, he demonstrated last season that he can rise to the challenge and we will monitor his progress closely. Our coaching team, including Alessandro Barcherini, with the support of Jonny Maddison and Mark Prudhoe, have done an excellent job in preparing Matty for this type of opportunity, which we believe he will grasp with both hands.”

Interestingly, Young’s move comes just hours after Salford confirmed that they had also signed for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jamie Jones. The two look set to battle for regular football this season.

Young told Salford’s media that he could not wait to get started: “Last year I started playing with the 18s and the Under-21s and I got a bit of experience in America on the pre-season tour with the first team, which was great.

“I then got an unexpected loan around February to Darlington in the National League North, which was very successful. I was in a relegation battle which was very exciting as well as quite tense, but it paid off and now I’m here. I am very excited to be given this opportunity, and obviously gaining the experience that I hope to get here.

"It's very exciting, the ground is lovely, the staff have been lovely and very welcoming, and I just cannot wait to get started.”

Young’s departure could progress Sunderland’s move for trialist Blondy Nna Noukeu, who is with the group in Spain.