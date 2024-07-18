Two in, one doubt, five out: The full Sunderland team news update ahead of Notts Forest and Eldense - gallery

Sunderland step up their pre-season preparations with two fixtures this weekend

Sunderland step up their pre-season preparations with two fixtures this weekend, facing Premier League Notts Forest on Friday evening and Liga 2 side CD Eldense on Sunday.

Both fixtures will kick off at 7pm at the Pinatar Arena. Fans are able to follow the game through a club stream and The Echo is in Spain to bring you all the latest news and analysis from the game. Régis Le Bris has been stepping up his work with the group in training this week ahead of the games, which should give some even clearer hints as to his plans for the season ahead. So who is actually available for the games, who is definitely ruled out and who is a doubt at this stage? We run you through the latest here...

Dan Ballard suffered an injury setback after the first pre season game against South Shields and is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks. As such, he will miss the whole of the pre-season programme and almost certainly the first few games of the campaign. Leo Hjelde and Joe Anderson have a big chance to impress across this weekend's friendlies, while Aji Alese is another obvious and strong option.

Moore missed out on last weekend's friendlies due to a minor knock but is with the squad in Spain and has trained fully this week. A debut at some point over the weekend's two fixtures therefore seems like a certainty.

Young has not travelled with the group to Spain as it is understood that a loan exit to the EFL is imminent, with League Two's Salford City taking a strong interest. Sunderland have been keen to agree a new contract for the 17-year-old and that could be part of the arrangement. Kelechi Chibueze is the third goalkeeper on the tour.

Seelt is with the squad in Spain and making encouraging progress in his recovery from a knee problem but his return to action is some way off and he won't be fit for the start of the season. Head coach Regis Le Bris sees the tour as a crucial part of the process of building a team spirit and togetherness for the season ahead, hence why those currently sidelined are present.

