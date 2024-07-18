Both fixtures will kick off at 7pm at the Pinatar Arena. Fans are able to follow the game through a club stream and The Echo is in Spain to bring you all the latest news and analysis from the game. Régis Le Bris has been stepping up his work with the group in training this week ahead of the games, which should give some even clearer hints as to his plans for the season ahead. So who is actually available for the games, who is definitely ruled out and who is a doubt at this stage? We run you through the latest here...