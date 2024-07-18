Sunderland are continuing their preparations for the new campaign on the pre-season tour in Costa Blanca.
The Black Cats face Nottingham Forest and CD Eldense this weekend and are taking part in an intense week of training ahead of the fixtures. Regis Le Bris is using the trip to increase the tactical detail he is giving the players ahead of the new campaign and also to bring the group closer together ahead of the long Championship season. Here you can see a collection of images from Wednesday’s session and we noticed from them...
1. Le Bris watches on
Le Bris has been taking a hands-on approach to training as he looks to bed in his playing principles even further ahead of this weekend's fixtures | Ian Horrocks
2. Rigg goes for goal
Chris Rigg is getting another big opportunity this week to show that he can be a regular starter for the team in the upcoming campaign | Ian Horrocks
3. Business as usual for Pierre Ekwah
Pierre Ekwah is a target for Serie A side Udinese but as of yet, nothing significant has happened. Sunderland are aware of the interest but the initial proposal is well short of what would even force a discussion. Looks unlikely at this stage to go anywhere quickly and so Ekwah and the club's full focus is on this weekend and the season ahead more broadly. | Ian Horrocks
4. A big chance for Joe Anderson
Anderson is getting a big chance to impress Le Bris after his loan move at Shrewsbury Town and has trained fully with the group again out in Spain. He should be in line for more game time and possibly in his preferred central defence position following Dan Ballard's injury. | Ian Horrocks
