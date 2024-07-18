Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Browne opens up on his big Sunderland move after leaving Preston North End last summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a big summer for Alan Browne.

Sunderland’s second signing speaks from the club’s Costa Blanca base newlywed and adjusting to a new club after a decade at Preston North End - a stint almost unprecedented in the modern game.

Change had been an understandably daunting prospect but so far, so good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was more the thought of the change that was the hard part, to be honest,” Browne explains.

“All the what ifs. But I've settled in from day one, really good people across the club which just makes it that bit easier for me. I'd been at Preston for so long that I'd almost become part of the furniture so it was a big decision and a big move but one so far that I'm happy with.”

There had been a new contract offer on the table at Preston, one which manager Ryan Lowe claimed was the biggest in the club’s history. Leaving that can’t have been an easy decision but having never previously considered leaving the club when there were potentially opportunities to do so, Browne was drawn to the idea of a fresh start. The 29-year-old speaks of stepping outside his comfort zone and relishing the challenge of a fresh start and a new fan base to try and win over and impress.

“Ten years is a long time and while you're settled, comfortable, I didn't want it to become too easy,” he explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've never taken the gamble of leaving, I've always been happy at Preston and so I've never ever really even batted an eyelid at any interest. I felt I needed to step out of my comfort zone, take on a new challenge and see if I can help get this team promoted.

“When you start anywhere, I think you want to get off to a good start and it’s the same here,” he adds.

“I think when you’re at a club for so long, fans have this perception. I loved my time at Preston, and I think most of the fans liked me, but when things are going bad, the longer you’re there, the more blame you get. Whereas, when you come to a new place, it’s important to get a new start because that’s what you’ll be judged on and not anything from past years or experiences. It’s a new start, a fresh start and fresh opinions. It’s exciting for me to see how well I can do and hopefully fans can take to me quite quickly.”

Opting to walk away from Preston, of course, was only one part of the decision. Just as big a call was where to go next. Coventry City and Sheffield United were heavily linked and there were also reports of an offer from the Turkish top tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne talks of the size of Sunderland’s fanbase as a key draw but perhaps even more encouragingly for fans, about the genuine belief he has that this group is capable of pushing for promotion in the here and now.

“Once I heard Sunderland were interested, I was quite keen to make it happen,” he explains. “The size of the club played a huge part, it's one of if not the biggest club in the Championship and just in England in general. That was a massive pull. Then it was the quality within the squad. I know for their standards it was a rough season in the end last time out but the year before they were in the play-offs. With the talent in the squad, I think that's a minimum of where the club should be and that's what excited me. I don't see any reason why we can't aim for that this year because even from playing against them, they're top quality players and I didn't like playing against them. It's nice to be alongside them and I’m seeing the quality there in training as well.”

In one of those games Sunderland were actually on the losing side, Preston claiming a narrow 1-0 win on the second day of last season. I put it to Browne that Sunderland actually played well that day and he agrees, adding that it might demonstrate something he can help add to the squad in the weeks and months ahead.

“If you look back to that game early last season, they battered us and we knew it,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that's the joys of the Championship and maybe I can add a bit of value to this squad, games like that where you can smell blood. You need to take your opportunities and put it to bed. That game was an example where we should never have won but maybe we had that experience amongst the squad where you stay in the game and find those moments. That can be the difference, and winning those games can help your momentum. Losing them can deflate you when you know you should have got something.”

Browne has been brought in to experience in a strong voice to a young dressing room and whistle it’s clear that he is going to be a vocal presence, he’s quick to point out that he has to earn the respect of those around him.That starts this weekend, with Browne’s improving fitness meaning he should be able to play a part in at least one of the two friendly games.

“I know the experience thing has been spoken about a lot but as a player, you aren't going to come in and just start running the show, right? You have to gain that respect first,” he says. “But if something needs saying, I'll say it and that's whether I'm in the team or not. And I’ll be encouraging the lads around me whether I’m in the team or not.I'd say as well that while it's a young squad, there is quite a bit of experience in there. They've got games under their belt, and been involved in play-off campaigns.

“It's just about understanding that it's a long season and you can never throw the towel in,” he adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's something I've learned over the years, no matter how good or bad you start - it's a completely different table come the end of the season. You have to grind through the bad spells and stick together as a team.”

There’s no doubting Sunderland’s talent as a squad and Browne will add to that too, but just as valuable might be the quiet steel which is obvious. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think we could get promoted, he later says. The hard work starts now.