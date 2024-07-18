Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have seen interest in some of their most important assets in recent days - but where do the deals currently stand?

With Régis Le Bris’ squad currently in Spain for pre-season, we take a look at the five Sunderland players who are being linked with a move away from the club and where the deals stand:

Jack Clarke - interest but no formal bids

Southampton’s interest in Jack Clarke dates back to last January but their promotion now means they can look at a deal seriously with their Premier League status likely to attract the player’s attention this summer. Lazio and other Premier League clubs are also thought to hold an interest in the winger.

Clarke contributed 15 goals alongside four assists in the Championship this season and is rated at around £20million. It is thought to be unlikely that Clarke will sign a new deal at Sunderland. The attacker has two years left on his current deal. It is understood that Tottenham would be owed money from any potential Clarke sale.

Pierre Ekwah - formal bid

Udinese have launched a bid for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah. The Serie A side have contacted the Black Cats about a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Ekwah has three years to run on his current contract. It is understood that Premier League club West Ham would be due 35 per cent of the profit Sunderland make on any sale of Pierre Ekwah. Sunderland paid next to nothing upfront for the midfielder but have subsequently dished out performance-related payments after various milestones.

Trai Hume - interest but no formal bids

Trai Hume has also been linked with a transfer this summer with reports claiming Turkish club Galatasaray had seen a £7million bid rejected for the right-back. However, The Echo understands that while there has been interest in the Northern Ireland man, Sunderland have not yet received any bids for the player.

Hume’s former club Linfield will be due 15 per cent of any fee over £150k that Sunderland receives if the full-back is sold. Both Hume and teammate Ekwah are under contract at the club for another three seasons until 2027.

Jobe - rejected bids

Earlier this summer, Sunderland turned down bids from Crystal Palace for Jobe Bellingham with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus standing firm on his valuation of the youngster.

Premier League club Crystal Palace are showing an interest in Jobe and have reportedly had bids rejected for the England youth international. Reports have also stated that the England youth international has chosen to remain at Sunderland for the upcoming season. Jobe’s deal is believed to have another three years left to run.

Dan Ballard - interest but no formal bids

Dan Ballard has been linked with a move to France during the summer transfer window with Will Still’s RC Lens reportedly interested in the centre-back.

The Echo understands that a bid is yet to materialise for Ballard despite the reported interest. Ballard signed a new four-year contract with Sunderland last August meaning the Black Cats do not need to sell the former Arsenal man and are protected in the event of transfer interest. The defender will also miss the start of the season with an injury issue.