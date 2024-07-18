Medical booked - Sunderland and Stoke City show 'late' interest in £2m-rated Bristol City transfer target
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland have reportedly shown “late” interest in £2million-rated Sinclair Armstrong.
Bristol City, however, look set to sign Sinclair Armstrong after winning the race ahead of three of their EFL rivals, according to the latest reports.
Sinclair Armstrong is due to undergo a medical at the High-Performance Centre today ahead of becoming the Robins’ third signing of the summer. That’s according to Bristol Live.
Their report also states that Armstrong was subject to “late” interest from Championship rivals Stoke City and Sunderland, plus League One Birmingham City. The Republic of Ireland man, though, has now made the decision to move to Bristol City instead.
Bristol City reportedly “held talks” with Queens Park Rangers last weekend and had a bid accepted which is thought to be just under £2million. The Black Cats’ only two signings of the summer so far remain goalkeeper Simon Moore and former Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.