The Republic of Ireland international forward caught the attention of Sunderland and Stoke City

Sunderland have reportedly shown “late” interest in £2million-rated Sinclair Armstrong.

Bristol City, however, look set to sign Sinclair Armstrong after winning the race ahead of three of their EFL rivals, according to the latest reports.

Sinclair Armstrong is due to undergo a medical at the High-Performance Centre today ahead of becoming the Robins’ third signing of the summer. That’s according to Bristol Live.

Their report also states that Armstrong was subject to “late” interest from Championship rivals Stoke City and Sunderland, plus League One Birmingham City. The Republic of Ireland man, though, has now made the decision to move to Bristol City instead.

Bristol City reportedly “held talks” with Queens Park Rangers last weekend and had a bid accepted which is thought to be just under £2million. The Black Cats’ only two signings of the summer so far remain goalkeeper Simon Moore and former Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne.