Sunderland are taking a close look at a trialist goakeeper on their pre-season tour

Noukeu has been on trial with the Black Cats since the start of the pre-season period following his release from Stoke City, and all parties have been assessing their options. Noukeu has not signed for the club but played for 90 minutes in the club’s first pre-season friendly at South Shields and his presence in Spain is the latest indication that a deal could happen.

Sunderland want depth in their goalkeeping ranks this season following the permanent departure of Alex Bass to Notts County and Nathan Bishop’s loan switch to Wycombe Wanderers. Simon Moore has joined to add senior competition for Anthony Patterson as well as experience in the dressing room. Sunderland would ideally want a third goalkeeper for their senior group and the Noukeu deal is likely to be influenced at least in part by Matty Young’s short-term future. Sunderland believe Young is a future number one goalkeeper at the club but the best thing for him now is to play regularly, and the 17-year-old has not travelled to Spain due to an EFL loan move being imminent. League Two side Salford City have been heavily linked and should that deal go through, the Noukeu move could progress. The goalkeeper himself will of course have to decide whether Sunderland is the best move for him, or whether he drops down the pyramid in search of more regular games. Noukeu’s signature could also clear the way for talented academy goalkeepers Adam Richardson and Dan Cameron to go out on to the National League at some stage over the course of the campaign.