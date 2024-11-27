Sunderland fans have been addressing Regis Le Bris’ defensive selection conundrums.

It is a question that has become increasingly prevalent on Wearside in recent weeks; what is Sunderland’s best central defensive partnership? The Black Cats have fielded a number of pairings so far this season, with all four of their available options staking viable claims for a starting role.

Regis Le Bris started the campaign with Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese in his back four, but has generally opted for O’Nien and summer signing Chris Mepham where possible. In recent outings, however, injury and suspension have necessitated changes to Sunderland’s back line, and in each of their last two matches, the Black Cats have fielded Dan Ballard alongside Mepham, with O’Nien in a full-back berth.

All of this is to say that Le Bris is spoilt for choice when it comes to his centre-back selections - especially now that Alese has returned to fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. With that in mind, The Echo have asked readers to weigh in with their preference on the matter. In a poll, we asked Sunderland supporters which pairing they would like to see moving forward, and the results make for interesting reading.

Some 58% believe that on the strength of their last two matches, Ballard and Mepham deserve to continue in the starting XI together from this point onwards. Alternatively, 36% are of the opinion that O’Nien and Mepham is the better option, while just 6% would like to see a return to the partnership that served Sunderland through much of last season, O’Nien and Ballard.

Speaking during the recent international break, Ballard himself expressed his desire to play his back into the starting lineup at the Stadium of Light. Following a goal-scoring turn for Northern Ireland against Belarus, he said: “I think it’s nice to be back in from the start. I’ve not played much football this season so it was really important for me and I think the gaffer just wanted to manage my minutes. It was really positive and everything’s in the right direction now. Hopefully, I can build on that and play more minutes.”