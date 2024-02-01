Sunderland's triple transfer blow and Kieffer Moore latest as target set for Swansea - round-up
The latest Sunderland-related transfer news on deadline day in one place with the Black Cats eyeing deals.
Transfer deadline day is upon us with clubs having until 11pm on Thursday to conclude incoming and outgoing deals.
The Black Cats have signed Leo Fuhr Hjelde from Leeds United with the defender able to play left-back and centre-back, while Jewison Bennette has departed on loan. Alex Pritchard has also left to join Birmingham City and has been replaced by Romaine Mundle.
However, there are also several deals expected - both ins and outs - at the Academy of Light today. Here, though, we take a look at the main transfer headlines you may have missed today:
Kieffer Moore is expected to be in the Cherries’ matchday squad tomorrow night despite continued transfer speculation linking the striker with Sunderland and a deal is thought to be unlikely as things stand and Ipswich Town appear to be in the best position in terms of the wages that can be offered. (Sunderland Echo)
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Sunderland-born Gio Reyna, whose dad played for the Black Cats, from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old has joined the Premier League club on a loan deal until the end of the season after finding opportunities in Germany limited in recent months. (Sunderland Echo)
Sunderland look set to miss out on Arsenal winger Charles Sagoe Jr with the player set to join Championship rivals Swansea on loan. (Sunderland Echo)
Rumoured Sunderland target Skelly Alero has joined Werder Bremen on loan until the end of the season with the German club also holding an option to purchase the player. (Sunderland Echo)
Sunderland have cooled their interest in Notts County hotshot striker Macaulay Langstaff and a deal remains unlikely at this stage of the window. While Sunderland did show some initial interest in taking the goalscorer to the Stadium of Light during the January window, the Black Cats have now moved on to other targets with a deal for Langstaff not on the table. (Sunderland Echo)