Sunderland have cooled their interest in Notts County hotshot striker Macaulay Langstaff and a deal remains unlikely at this stage of the window, The Echo understands.

As confirmed by The Echo earlier this month, Sunderland - alongside several other EFL clubs - showed interest in the Stockton-born striker, who has been in superb form for Notts County over the past 18 months. However, is understood Sunderland are no longer considering a move, though the reason behind that is not thought to be financial.

The 26-year-old joined Notts County from North East club Gateshead in 2022 and starred as they won promotion from the National League last season, scoring 42 goals in 47 games. During the current campaign, the player has already netted 20 times in League Two in just 28 matches, with five assists to his name too.

Langstaff signed a new contract with the Magpies in August to keep him at Meadow Lane until the summer of 2027, which means Notts County are in an extremely strong position when it comes to transfer negotiations. Langastaff is rated at around the £1.5million mark with his club possibly even holding out for more.

The Echo understands that while Sunderland did show some initial interest in taking the goalscorer to the Stadium of Light during the January window, the Black Cats have now moved on to other targets with a deal for Langstaff not on the table. The caveat to that, though, is that the picture can shift towards the back end of the transfer window. However, that scenario is thought to be unlikely.

League One club Derby County were also extremely keen on Langstaff but have seemingly been priced out of a deal given Notts County's demands. Coventry City, Bristol City, and Middlesbrough are also understood to have made enquiries regarding Langstaff but the player's Notts County exit is not thought to be close as things stand.

